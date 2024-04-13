Leo Leclerc Might Just Come For Roscoe’s Fame As Charles Leclerc Follows Lewis Hamilton’s Example in Puppy Parenthood

Earlier this week, Charles Leclerc revealed that he had plans to add a new member to his family in Monaco. A photo of him holding a small puppy made its rounds over social media, and it was evident that this was the new adorable member of the Leclerc household. This draws in comparisons between Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, as it is the latter’s dog ‘Roscoe’ who has all the fame at the moment.

Advertisement

The name of the puppy is ‘Leo Leclerc’ and because of Leclerc’s huge fan following, he became a worldwide sensation. Even Leclerc’s girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux was seen holding Leo in her arms. Looking at photos, it could be assumed that Leclerc and Alexandra got this puppy together.

Advertisement

For several years, Roscoe has been F1’s most famous paddock pet. Hamilton brought him to several races, where he spent his time in the team’s garage, while the seven-time world champion raced out on the track. Roscoe even has an Instagram account of his own, with over a million followers.

Keeping Roscoe’s fame in mind, it is possible that Leo too will amass a similar level of popularity, especially since Hamilton (and Roscoe along with him) shift to the Ferrari camp in 2025.

Charles Leclerc and Leo gunning for the same target as Roscoe and Hamilton?

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, teaming up with Leclerc to create one of the grid’s most exciting partnerships. Their respective pets, Roscoe and Leo also have the potential to link-up, which could lead to the latter becoming as popular as Roscoe.

One fan on X pointed out how there were already edits containing Leo.

Advertisement

Meanwhile another highlighted how Roscoe and Leo were each living a good life.

A few more let their feelings known about the latest Leclerc family member.

In addition to Roscoe and Leo’s surge in fame, Ferrari will also be banking on the Hamilton Leclerc duo doing wonders on the track. Championship glory has eluded the Maranello-based outfit for far too long. With the arrival of a driver of Hamilton’s pedigree, Ferrari will be looking to put an end to this wait.