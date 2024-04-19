McLaren Fans Hit With Nostalgia As Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Do Their Take On Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button’s Legacy

McLaren has a driver line-up of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, two of F1’s most popular drivers today. LEGO released a video recently, with an animated figure version of Norris and Piastri put up a show, and this reminded older fans of the Woking-based outfit of something Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button were a part of.

McLaren Tooned was an animated show released by the British team. They used to air it before F1 races on Sky Sports between 2012 and 2016. It featured cartoon versions of drivers like Hamilton, Button, and other McLaren stars in that time including Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez. It was widely popular, and after the show’s finale, fans started missing it dearly.

With Norris and Piastri being part of this latest LEGO segment posted on their official X account, fans cannot help but feel nostalgic. It was reminiscent of the older McLaren days when Hamilton and Button partnered up for the outfit. Norris and Piastri’s segment involved the LEGO versions of themselves testing the aerodynamic limits of their car at their wind tunnel.

LEGO labels the segment as, ‘The Lando & Oscar Show’, and revealed that there will be more episodes to follow.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take McLaren fans for a nostalgic ride

McLaren Tooned would feature similar storylines involving figures within the British stable. Eight years have passed since the final episode of Tooned aired, but The Lando & Oscar Show by LEGO gave fans a glimpse into the past.

Many on social media pointed out the similarities between Tooned and LEGO.

The impact that Tooned had is evident from the fact that even though it has been so long since the show ended, fans got a reminder of it at the first glimpse.

“Died 2016 born 2024,” one fan wrote on X.

LEGO’s collaboration with McLaren, Piastri, and Norris is also an indicator that the Woking-based outfit is one of the most popular in F1 today. Its off-track popularity goes hand in hand with its resurgence on the grid. McLaren is making big strides and aims to be a championship-winning team once again in the coming years.