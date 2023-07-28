McLaren Find Ingenious $0.12 Antidote to Protect Lando Norris From Notorious Curse Plaguing the Paddock

McLaren have been in stunning form recently, scoring 70 of their 87 points this season in just their last three races. Lando Norris has done most of the scoring in this duration having clinched 48 points. Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren has scored the remaining 22 points. Since the Woking-based outfit is in such fantastic form, they will hope that no one spoils their party anytime soon. Hence, in order to ensure the same, they have taken up an ingenious $0.12 antidote to protect their drivers.

Advertisement

McLaren has taken some important steps as they are well aware of the Nico Rosberg curse that has been going around in the paddock. This is because soon after the former Mercedes driver visited the garages of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last week, they both suffered.

Verstappen lost out on pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix, while Hamilton finished fourth despite starting on pole. Since the ‘Rosberg curse‘ seems so effective, McLaren seemingly doesn’t want him anywhere close to their garage.

Advertisement

“No Rosberg selfies“: McLaren reveals their antidote to protect Lando Norris

After watching Nico Rosberg’s powers, McLaren put out a $0.12 print out outside their garage to ensure that the German comes nowhere close to them. Their print out hilariously read, “No Rosberg selfies“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1684877002669768704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The team made sure to protect both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from the Rosberg curse as they believe that they have seen enough of the 38-year-old’s “jinxing powers“. On watching McLaren’s cost-effective antidote, the fans’ reactions were nothing short of hilarious.

For example, some fans such as Laura put out a meme, asking Rosberg to “stay away“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/laurabarr39/status/1684892192270151680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans such as Owen have asked McLaren to enforce the same “vigorously“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1mclarenfan/status/1684881603146006529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With the team now having taken the necessary precautions, fans such as Sarah hopes that they will now “stay safe“. While McLaren have taken their precautions, it seems that Rosberg himself has promised that he will not ‘curse‘ the grid anymore.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sarah_hrnch/status/1684877337723305984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nico Rosberg says he will be careful about his ‘curse‘

Since the Nico Rosberg curse has become so infamous, the German himself was asked to comment upon the same. When appearing on a Sky Sports F1 podcast earlier this week, the 2016 F1 champion explained how this is “not cool“.

The former Mercedes driver then explained what has happened recently by adding, “I post, like, on race weekends. I post a picture in the pit lane with a car or something, and that car has gone pretty poorly. So, I need to be careful with that in the future“. With Rosberg now having made his promise, whether his social media posts still have an effect on the teams or not, is yet to be seen.