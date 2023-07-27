“That’s Not Cool”: After Claiming Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as Victims, Nico Rosberg Vows to Stop Cursing the F1 Grid

Nico Rosberg has become increasingly infamous recently for cursing the grid. As per F1 fans, this past weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix witnessed two incidents. First, it was Max Verstappen that was at the receiving end of it, and then Rosberg’s former teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Both seemed to have bad luck after the 38-year-old posted selfies outside their respective garages. And on realizing what transpired after the same, Rosberg has vowed to stop cursing the grid.

F1 fans came up with this strange theory soon after Rosberg posted a selfie outside Verstappen’s garage this past Saturday. Fans pointed out how the former Mercedes F1 driver has now cursed the Dutchman. And as it happened, the Red Bull driver failed to qualify on pole that day.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvADgxyIRaQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

A similar sort of curse also seemed to play out the next day. With Hamilton qualifying on pole for the main race, Rosberg posted a selfie outside his former teammate’s garage to express his support.

However, little did he realize that this could backfire as Hamilton finished the race in fourth. And now, after seeing how recent results have panned out following his selfies, Rosberg has suggested that he will stop doing the same moving forwards.

“I need to be careful“: Nico Rosberg on his curse

While speaking on a recent Sky Sports F1 podcast, Nico Rosberg gave a hilarious take on his curse that is doing the rounds in the world of Formula 1. When asked if he had seen the Nico Rosberg F1 curse that is going around on Twitter, the German sounded very guilty in his response.

He said, “Yeah, that’s not cool. That’s not cool at all because I post, like, on race weekends. I post a picture in the pit lane with a car or something, and that car has gone pretty poorly. So, I need to be careful with that in the future“.

When told that the next few weekends are pretty big and that the curse might get bigger and bigger if things go wrong, Rosberg replied that he will stop posting images momentarily. Hence, if Rosberg posts an image and things go wrong, then it seems that the fans know who to blame.

The Rosberg curse has impacted several others previously

The Nico Rosberg curse seems to have had several victims since the start of last year. His curse seems to have become so famous that it even prompted him to comment upon the same. After Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open last year, Rosberg asked his fans if his “jinx career” was over.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NicoRosberg/status/1487792440518090757?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, that seems to have been one incident when things went the right way. This is because the German’s curse seemed to have struck again towards the end of that year.

After Rosberg posted an image of the Morocco team during the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, the African nation lost the match to France in the semi-finals. And just this year, several others also seem to have fallen victim to the Rosberg curse.

Before Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fell victim to Rosberg’s curse this past weekend, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez already seemed to have faced the wrath of it. Soon after the 38-year-old posted a selfie outside Alonso‘s garage ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the Spaniard failed to win the race. And a similar incident seemed to have played with Perez at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NicoRosberg/status/1637552650391527432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even though Rosberg did not post any image on this occasion, fans strangely blamed him for the Mexican crashing into the barriers and ruining his qualifying. With several incidents such as these taking place in just over a year, it will be interesting to see if Rosberg stops posting selfies.