Sebastian Vettel plays ‘agent’ as Mick Schumacher set to lose $1 Million F1 job

Former F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel has urged F1 teams to give Mick Schumacher a chance to continue racing in F1.

Mick Schumacher’s future in F1 seems uncertain at the moment. The German’s contract with Haas is set to expire at the end of the 2022 F1 season.

Haas is not in a hurry to extend their contract with Mick. The Team have said they are ‘not in a rush’ and closely monitoring the situation in the drivers market.

There are rumours that Mick could be joining Alpine for the upcoming season. But he faces stiff competition for the seat from experienced drivers like Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo.

Sebastian Vettel, who has mentored Mick since he joined F1 is sad to see his current situation of Mick. Vettel believes that there is a lot of talent yet to see in the 21-year-old.

But with Mick’s F1 future under threat, Vettel has now started to play the role of an agent along with a mentor. He wants Mick to continue racing in F1 and said, “I hope it won’t happen. I think he deserves a seat.”

Mick has had a difficult spell in F1. He has so far not delivered as per expectations and was featured in regular crashes. Only recently in the 2022 French GP, Mick scored his first F1 points after finishing 8th.

To which Vettel added, “He’s better than people think. He made good progress last year, which many people couldn’t see. Unfortunately, because the car was so bad, it didn’t show. I know that there is more talent there.”

Not sure how much the words of a retiring former World Champion matter to F1 teams! But having won 53 races across his 15 years in F1, Sebastian surely knows there is talent when he sees one.

Mick Schumacher tight-lipped about future

Mick Schumacher’s contract with Haas end’s following the 2022 F1 season. And Mick now wishes to carve his own path going forward.

There are reports that the German is terminating his relationship with the Ferrari Driver Academy. Ahead of the Dutch GP, he dodged all future-related questions with a smile and remained quiet about any contractual stuff.

Mick only replied, “What is being discussed behind the scenes between us is something I’d rather keep between us. That’s contractual matters which I can’t go into detail with.”

This leaves Haas the freedom to drop Mick for the upcoming season. Haas is eyeing for Ex-Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi, who will be testing for the team in Monza and Austin.

The rumours are that Mick is eying the vacant seat in Alpine left by Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso. And he has been backed by Esteban Ocon, who says the duo are ‘good friends.’

But he faces competition from Daniel Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly for the seat. And it looks like the French team is looking to sign Gasly to create an all-French team.

This means Mick’s future in F1 is at threat. But the German has a backup plan as he said, “Hopefully we’ll be able to manage that and, what the future holds. I’m sure that I’ll share it as soon as I know.”

