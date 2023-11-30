McLaren Star Is Filled With Pride After Being Compared With Lewis Hamilton – “It’s Been a Good Year”

Oscar Piastri has had an immensely successful season with McLaren this year after stepping into the car as a rookie. With various F1 analysts comparing Piastri’s rookie season with that of Lewis Hamilton’s, as per a recent report by F1Maximaal, the Australian has revealed that he is extremely proud and happy about being compared to an F1 great.

Advertisement

Talking to Sky Sports F1 about the comparison with Hamilton, Piastri said, “It’s certainly nice to have those comparisons.” However, Piastri was incredibly humble about his achievements and claimed that he was the first rookie since Hamilton to have had a competitive McLaren car under him and that has a lot to do with his results.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMcLarenZone/status/1729872098754183223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



He said, “I think I’m especially proud of the opportunities I’ve had to score podiums, fight at the front and fight for pole positions.” Piastri managed to claim two podium finishes throughout the season but the highlight for him would definitely be the sprint race victory in Qatar.

The young Australian became the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a sprint in 2023. Piastri racked up a total of 97 points in total and helped McLaren claim P4 in the championship, behind the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

However, the points do not really paint the full picture as Piastri put in some exceptional performances at the latter stages of the season, something that doesn’t really reflect in the total points collection. Hence, his season has quite aptly been compared to that of Hamilton’s season in 2007.

The Briton managed to almost clinch the title in his rookie season as he finished just one point behind eventual champion Kimi Raikkonen. Hamilton claimed four race wins and several more podiums in 2007.

McLaren are set for a bright 2024 season

Lando Norris had a brilliant season for McLaren as well. The Briton managed to claim seven podiums and finished sixth in the standings. Norris scored 205 points and finished just one point behind both Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/McLarenF1/status/1728791566557274300?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



While McLaren did have quite a difficult start to the season, their comeback was remarkable. From being last on the grid, McLaren even managed to compete for race wins against the dominant Red Bull towards the end of the season.

Moreover, with Oscar Piastri’s contract renewal complete, McLaren are extremely excited about their 2024 challenger. If they can manage to continue the level of development that they have shown in 2023, it won’t be long before they can even fight for wins.