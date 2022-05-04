“It’s super-tight” – Yuki Tsunoda expects a real tight traffic jam caused by safety cars in Miami GP

Yuki Tsunoda thinks if a safety car situation is triggered in the Miami GP it will cause a real traffic jam with its super tight corners.

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has tried the new track at the Miami GP in his team’s simulator. Tsunoda has predicted that the track could prove a bit tricky in case a safety car is brought down.

F1 will race in the newly-built Miami International Autodrome this weekend and while the circuit looks quite positive there are some tight corners.

The AlphaTauri driver said that he is really looking for the race weekend in Miami but he has also identified a potential trouble spot.

“It’s really tricky [and] different,” he said. “Especially in sector three, it’s such tight corners. If a Safety Car happens I guess it’s going to be like a real traffic jam there because it’s super-tight.

“Even on a hot lap, it’s still quite slow corners. So it’s going to be interesting to see,” he said.

Miami GP may lead to more safety car

Other teams have also pointed out that the new track may lead to an increased deployment of safety cars and virtual safety cars.

Other drivers who have tested the track in simulation said that the circuit is at its narrowest from turns 12 to 16.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez pointed out that visibility will also be an issue for the drivers. “It has a little bit of a twisty area that it’s quite difficult to get right and the visibility can be difficult.”

“But I think racing can be good with all those long straights. I just hope the asphalt [will] be good and we can have good racing,” said Perez.

Pierre Gasly described the track as “looks pretty awesome” to him. “I really liked the layout. Quite a lot of high-speed content, quite challenging, an unusual type of corners, extremely long corners, very long straights,” he said.

“I think we should have some pretty good American entertainment, good entertainment the whole weekend, so very excited about it and the location is unique. So very hyped about the weekend.”

