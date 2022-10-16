McLaren test driver Pato O’ Ward takes Ayrton Senna’s championship winning MP4/5B for a spin in California

Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward drove Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s iconic McLaren MP4/5B at the Goodwood Road & Racing in California

McLaren test and IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is something he will remember for life as he took one of the greatest F1 cars on the track.

Ward is a young talent who is driving in the IndyCar currently alongside another McLaren talent Colton Herta. He is a race driver for the Arrow McLaren SP team.

Still dreaming of an F1 journey, the Mexican driver has impressed plenty of teams and will be a top talent in the near future. This session with an iconic car is also a level of trust McLaren.

The championship-winning McLaren MP4/5B is out on the track

The Goodwood Road & Racing shared a snippet on Twitter with Ward speeding the McLaren behemoth at the Laguna Seca Raceway. The track is well over 3.6 KM long.

Situated in the hearts of California, this track has a history of its own. Built over 64 years ago, it hosts a set of races like IndyCar, Moto America, and Trans Am series.

The car on the other hand is one of a kind. Debuting at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix, the McLaren MP4/5B won two drivers and constructors championships.

Is Pato O’ Ward a future Formula One driver?

Pato O’ Ward along with the McLaren mechanics had a great time on the circuit. He drove the car carefully yet fast, the speed it actually deserves.

The Mexican driver debuted in a Formula One car for a stint testing the McLaren MCL35M at the Abu Dhabi Young Drivers test. Moreover, he will be making his official F1 debut at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix free practice.

While Ward is still 23 years old, he has plenty of IndyCar experience. With 2 wins in the current IndyCar season and another victory at the LMP2 sports car championship, the F1 journey continues.

