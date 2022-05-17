“@McLarenF1 if you don’t give this to Lewis to drive that’s simply unacceptable”- F1 Twitter wants Lewis Hamilton to drive his first championship car as McLaren announces its revival

The 2008 McLaren car with which Lewis Hamilton won his first championship will come back to life as announced by the F1 team.

In 2008, Lewis Hamilton in his sophomore F1 season announced that he is already the big thing in F1. The Briton won the championship by defeating Ferrari’s Felipe Massa in front of his home crowd.

Now, almost 14 years later, Mclaren has announced that they will be bringing back the car to life. They revealed that the car has been on display ever since it made Hamilton the champion in Brazil.

The car that year won six races out of the listed 18. Surely, it was a special make by the Woking-based team, and it went on to make history and made Hamilton rise to prominence.

Also read: Mercedes star crashed his Pagani Zonda 760lh in Monaco

Let Lewis Hamilton drive it demands F1 Twitter

As soon as the video got released, a significant of fans urged McLaren to invite Hamilton for a special drive. It’s been around nine years since the Briton left his former team and went on to dominate F1 with Mercedes.

However, he is still grateful to McLaren for the opportunities they gave him. And, it would be absolutely incredible if McLaren goes ahead with the idea of Hamilton driving it after 14 years.

get Lewis in for a special at the british gp! — jamesh 🧡 (@jameshify) May 17, 2022

Not gonna lie @McLarenF1 if you don’t give this to Lewis to drive that’s simply unacceptable 👀 — Stefan⁴⁴ (@__SteF1) May 17, 2022

Now when this car is running we need Hamilton to drive it again 🤩 — GodPrevai1s (@GodPrevai1s) May 17, 2022

Would be incredible content if Lewis was able to drive this beauty again. https://t.co/HwVo7U3TCY — Kahs (@Shaktus_) May 17, 2022

I NEED to see Sir Lewis Hamilton drive Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 car https://t.co/XCSKbvk9TG — no⁴⁴ (@worldchamp44) May 17, 2022

Is W13 as bad as McLaren’s 2009 car?

The following year, McLaren had one of the worst seasons in that while. Hamilton could only win two races throughout the season and finished P5 in the drivers’ championship standings.

Meanwhile, Mclaren finished P3 in the standings. Many consider it to be the worst car Hamilton has ever driven in his career. However, his new W13 seems to be matching that category, as the Briton has started the season on a very poor note.

Also read: George Russell doesn’t agree with Lewis Hamilton’s view on signing new drivers in Formula 1