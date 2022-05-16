“Lewis Hamilton lost control of his $11.3 million supercar” – Mercedes star crashed his Pagani Zonda 760lh in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Pagani Zonda 760lh in Monaco in 2015 after he lost control of his supercar as a result of heavy partying.

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton crashed his $11.3million supercar in Monaco in 2015 ahead of the Brazillian GP. Hamilton had bought the Pagani Zonda 760lh for $1.6mn and sold it for $11.3mn at the end of 2021.

However, in 2018, the Mercedes star told Times that the Zonda wasn’t exactly the best car. “The Zonda is terrible to drive,” he said. “It’s the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise it’s the worst.”

His crash in Monaco in 2015 created a lot of headlines but the Briton silenced the media saying that it is nobody’s business.

After the crash, Hamilton turned up to the 2015 Brazillian GP a day later. He had taken some time off to recover. He took to Instagram and revealed that the crash was a result of ‘heavy partying.

“I’ve not been well with a fever but I also had a road accident in Monaco on Monday night,” Hamilton explained at that time. “Nobody was hurt, which is the most important thing. I made very light contact with a stationary vehicle.”

“Talking with the team and my doctor, we decided together that it was best for me to rest at home and leave a day later. Ultimately, it is nobody’s business, there are people knowing my position that will try to take advantage of the situation and make a quick buck.”

Lewis Hamilton was exhausted planning a surprise birthday party

After arriving in Brazil for the penultimate race of the 2015 season, Hamilton faced many questions from the media regarding his crash.

Hamilton explained that his schedule since the previous race in Mexico 12 days ago had taken a toll on him. His schedule also included throwing a surprise birthday party for his mother Carmen in London, a night before the incident in Monaco.

The Briton said, “It was a result of heavy partying and not much rest for 10 days. I am a bit run down. When I got back to the UK, I was trying to organize my Mum’s 60th birthday. The party turned out great but by the end of it, I was exhausted. I had been busy for two solid weeks and I basically collapsed.”

