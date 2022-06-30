“Me and my girlfriend get death threats every now and then”- Lando Norris talks about being victim of social media and online abuse

Lando Norris is one of the most popular F1 drivers on the gird today, but that does not stop him from receiving online abuse.



Several F1 drivers have talked about the dark side of having a social presence today. While there are fans and well-wishers who spread positive messages using these platforms, the number of people who use it as a platform to hurl abuse is large.

Their anonymity due to the fact that their identity remains unknown is also a major reason why people feel comfortable doing this. Norris is no exception, and as he said previously, social media is a really negative part of his life at times.

Lando Norris: “I get death threats. I want to race, travel the world, meet new people and create new experiences – and they are using their one life sat behind a computer in their bedroom looking to try and ruin, annoy and bully someone.” #BritishGP #F1 https://t.co/Vj6BRqgpwa — Philip Duncan (@PhilDuncanF1) June 30, 2022

However, in a recent interview he lamented at how people also target his girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira. The two have been in a relationship for quite some times, and made it official at the start of 2022. Since then, there have been hate pages and social abuse directed towards her on a regular basis.

“I get death threats every now and then,” the McLaren driver said. “Most people do. Not enough gets done and it is tough.”

Lando Norris on how his girlfriend finds it tough to deal with abuse

Norris explains how people now pay more attention to what she does, just because they are in a relationship. He also admits that it’s been tough for her to adapt to this, since she led quite a normal life beforehand.

“I want to race, travel the world, meet new people and create new experiences. And they are using their one life sat behind a computer in their bedroom looking to try and ruin, annoy and bully someone.”

The internet after a pic of Lando Norris with his gf goes viral: pic.twitter.com/UzXuE5z76l — Jennifer (@JennSouza_) August 13, 2021

“The amount of hate pages on social media dedicated to Luisinha now is pretty horrific,” he continued. “Instagram and Twitter are the main ones and it is not an easy thing for her.”

“She has gone from quite a normal life to suddenly having a lot of followers. So she has to be more careful with what she says and does.”

Norris has been outspoken on matters related to mental health in the past, and he continues to do so. The 22-year old is seventh in the World Drivers’ Championship, with 50 points to his name.

