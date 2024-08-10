Meet Gemma Lusty- Red Bull Media Officer Who Tempered Max Verstappen For Marketing Duties

With F1 becoming more and more popular, drivers need to be vigilant about what they are saying, and how they behave in public. This is why, a press officer’s importance in F1 teams has become paramount, and Max Verstappen knows that well. Being one of the faces of the sport, Verstappen always has Gemma Lusty, Red Bull’s Communications Officer walking alongside him during Grand Prix weekends.

Lusty is tasked with preparing the reigning World Champion for all his media engagements, on and beyond the circuit. Her role comes into effect whenever the Dutchman comes in front of the camera with a mic. Thanks to her, he is always well-prepared for most questions that come his way. In fact, most times, he answers questions before it has been fully asked – because of the repetitive nature of the line of questioning.

He does have one and her name is Gemma Lusty. PR manager/press officer. pic.twitter.com/6dkkIC6zjM — Bernadette (@rb19slefttyre) May 27, 2024

Verstappen feels this makes his life easier, as he reveals in an interview. He admits to keeping his “brain activity at 1%” during media interactions.

Lusty also states that Verstappen is extremely efficient and quick during his interactions with the press. Contrary to popular belief, he is also compliant and very funny when he fulfills his marketing requirements.

She adds, “When I watch him doing his marketing filming he sometimes feels uncomfortable. But we like to create quite a fun atmosphere with him and sometimes we’ll all be sat there properly laughing. Like I’ll be crying. Because it’s so funny and he’ll say really inappropriate stuff and everyone would be laughing.”

She goes on to say that the 26-year-old’s real side comes out during his social media interactions. So, with a little oversight and mutual understanding of the need to cater to fans, everything becomes smooth.

Verstappen, although not a huge fan of his marketing obligations, understands that this is a part of F1. He was introduced to the same as a teenager. Now, he is a pro, with the attention growing on him, thanks to his success on the track.