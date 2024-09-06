Megan Thee Stallion Has Lewis Hamilton’s Attention With “the Coolest Track Out There”

Lewis Hamilton has a special connection with music and often spends time talking about different kinds of music, and how he uses traveling to come up with inspiration for his own songs. Forever exploring new genres, Afro Beats has become his latest obsession, and Megan Thee Stallion [MTS] is the artist who has captured all of his attention.

Speaking to The RollingStone, Hamilton talked about his fascination with music in depth. Listening to Afro Beats for the most part of last year, MTS’ ‘Mamushi’ is the song playing on repeat for him. He loves the song so much that he even nominated it for the 2024 Song of the Summer award.

“It’s sick, I love that song. That’s probably the coolest track out there right now,” said Hamilton about ‘Mamushi.’

The 39-year-old has curated several playlists on Spotify, which he also shares with his fans. Artists such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish, and Wizkid often feature on Hamilton’s playlists while several Indie artists almost always make the cut.

Having featured alongside Christina Aguilera as rapper ‘XNDA,’ the Briton carries a strong understanding of music. The same has helped him develop good taste in the field, and he once even shared his recommendations for when one is out on a road trip.

Hamilton handing out song recommendations for a good time on the road

Speaking to Maximilian Chester (better known as Pwuf Talks Cars) earlier this year, Hamilton handed out song recommendations for a road trip. “Move b*tch, get out the way (chuckles). Unless you’re cruising along, and it’s a slow thing. Then you put on Bob Marley,” replied Hamilton.

Moreover, about two years ago, the Mercedes driver was in a different phase altogether. Back then, the Brit was enjoying the world of psychedelic music, even revealing Tame Impala as his favorite artist.