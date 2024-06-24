Mercedes-Benz’s CEO Joins Forces With Toto Wolff to Make Max Verstappen Intentions Clear

For Mercedes, Max Verstappen has been the #1 target as a replacement for the outgoing Lewis Hamilton. Toto Wolff has been making efforts openly in that direction, albeit to no avail. The roadblocks keeping the Dutchman at Red Bull have been recognized. Now, even the Mercedes-Benz CEO has spoken in the same direction. Ola Kallenius has now joined forces with the F1 team’s chief to bring the three-time champion to Brackley.

As quoted by RacingNews365, the Mercedes-Benz CEO said, “The best driver wants to have the best car. And it is our job to put together the best package. The cards will be shuffled again in 2026. That is also a chance, so who knows? I think Max would also look good see in silver, right?”

CEO of Mercedes-Benz Ola Kallenius: ️ “The best driver wants the best car, and it’s our job to get together the best package. The cards will be reshuffled in 2026. That’s a chance, so who knows?” “I think Max would look good in silver, no?” pic.twitter.com/vOxv3e7BlW — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 24, 2024

With Mercedes-Benz holding an equal stake in the F1 team as Toto Wolff and INEOS, the collective interests are the same. One of them is clearly getting Max Verstappen to Mercedes. The second is to improve, prepare for the next regulatory changes, and come out on top. This will automatically change the team’s perspective around the grid.

This will also make poaching the 26-year-old a little easier as the performance will work as added motivation. So, despite the talks of Verstappen to Mercedes dying down in the last few weeks, it doesn’t mean the desire has. It has been made evident time and again. However, where does that leave George Russell?

What happens to George Russell if and when Max Verstappen joins Mercedes

Russell is expected to be the team’s new leader once Lewis Hamilton leaves. However, his team principal has not made any suggestions to substantiate this understanding. On the contrary, Wolff has been singing Kimi Antonelli’s praises.

It’s clear the young Italian prodigy will be donning the black suit, it’s a matter of when. This is why Ralf Schumacher believes if the Dutchman does become available in the future, the current Mercedes man might be in trouble.

He said, “If Max Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine that there will be a seat for him at Mercedes. Then it could be rather bad for George Russell. If a World Champion is then on the market, I can imagine that George Russell’s job could also be in jeopardy.”

One cannot help but agree with the German pundit. Verstappen alongside Kimi Antonelli will be a dream scenario for the Brackley outfit. The reigning world champion could be a perfect teammate to show the 17-year-old the ropes. So, this might leave Russell looking for a seat elsewhere.