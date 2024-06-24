Toto Wolff Not Ready to Give Up the Chase for Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was heavily linked to Mercedes in the initial months following the revelation of Lewis Hamilton’s upcoming Ferrari move. Verstappen checks all the boxes to be the ideal candidate for Team Principal Toto Wolff, but the rumors died down after a while. However, as of the 2024 Spanish GP, Wolff still has Verstappen on his mind.

Wolff isn’t going after Verstappen’s signature as actively as he was a few weeks ago. But when the topic was brought up in Barcelona, he said (as per RacingNews 365), “I am optimistic that one day our paths will cross and we will be successful.”

For now, however, Wolff insists that there are no discussions. Now that his team is close to a resurgence, his main aim is to make Mercedes a race-winning outfit once again.

For Wolff, the window of opportunity (for signing Verstappen) was open because of the unrest within Red Bull. However, things are now calmer in the Austrian outfit. The fact that their rivals are making up ground has shifted their focus back to on-track performance.

However, Red Bull’s struggles also highlight just how much they need Verstappen. Every weekend, a new threat looms on Red Bull’s head with the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes on their toes. Still, Verstappen has been managing to squeeze in victories. This not only proves his individual quality but also his importance in the team.

Red Bull can’t let Max Verstappen go, now more than ever

In Canada and Spain, Verstappen was at a disadvantage during the race. Still, he showed what a world class driver can do with a car that isn’t the fastest. He won both races, increasing his lead in the Drivers’ Standings as he looks to win his fourth consecutive World Title.

Verstappen has become an invaluable asset to Red Bull over the years. It is also rumored that he played a part in Sergio Perez’s contract extension. Verstappen wants harmony within the team, and he is happy with how the current drivers’ lineup favors him.

However, the other side of the argument is that Perez’s huge sponsorship money is aiding in fulfilling Verstappen’s mega salary commitments. Whatever the case may be, Red Bull has created an ecosystem where if one thing moves, the whole operation might fall apart.