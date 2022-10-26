Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wears $45 Daniel Ricciardo merchandise

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) of Team Australia arrives at the track before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff wore a Daniel Ricciardo ‘Enchante’ themed full-sleeved t-shirt ahead of the Mexican GP.

Ricciardo is one of F1’s most popular drivers. This comes despite the fact that the last two years of his career have been incredibly difficult. The Aussie has really struggled with form since his move to McLaren and he now finds himself without a seat for 2023.

This is shocking for a driver of Ricciardo’s pedigree who has eight race wins including one with McLaren. The honey badger’s absence from the grid will be felt by all, and almost every single driver and team boss admits they want him back as soon as possible. As of now, his most likely role for the 2023 season points towards that of a reserve driver.

One team with whom he has been heavily linked is Mercedes. Perhaps that’s why their team boss Wolff wore Ricciardo’s merchandise while out on lunch! The Austrian was taking some time off in California before heading to Mexico City. Sports photographer Paul Ripke was with the 50-year-old and shared a picture of him wearing Ricciardo’s ‘Enchante’ merch.

The t-shirt is available for fans to buy on Ricciardo’s website and costs $45.

Will Daniel Ricciardo join Mercedes?

Of course, Mercedes have Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as their confirmed line-up for 2023. However, now that their reserve driver Nyck de Vries will leave for AlphaTauri at the end of the season, it opens up a spot at their Brackley factory.

Ricciardo has been a full time F1 driver and global phenomenon for almost a decade. Nevertheless, accepting a reserve role may be the best chance for him the stay in F1’s vicinity for now. If an opportunity opens up for him at a team like Mercedes, he would love to take it with both hands.

2022 has been ‘painful’ for Ricciardo

Last weekend’s United States GP turned out to be yet another disappointing weekend for Ricciardo. The Aussie admitted that it was his worst ever outing in a McLaren car as he started and finished the race in P16.

“When you think it can’t get worse, it does,” he said. “I don’t know how I’m continuing to continue because painful is an understatement.”

The former Red Bull driver will be hoping to return to F1 as a full-time driver soon and would love to fight at the front of the grid once again.