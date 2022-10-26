7x world champion Lewis Hamilton does not deny he is GOAT in F1 history

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain waves to the fans after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton has earned numerous accolades in his illustrious F1 career that has seen him equal and break records and rise to the top.

With 7 championship titles, 103 race wins and 103 pole positions, Lewis Hamilton has broken records of the greatest F1 drivers to set a new benchmark for the upcoming talents.

The Briton is often considered the greatest driver of all time among his fans and by several F1 experts. Hamilton has also been compared to F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Recently, the 37-year-old driver made an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked if he thinks that he is the GOAT in the history of F1. Blushing at the question, Hamilton did not deny that he was the best and said that he knows what he is and how good he is.

Also Read: Guenther Steiner believes Fernando Alonso should have been disqualified from US GP

Lewis Hamilton follows his father’s teachings

Hamilton has had a tough time in his journey in Formula 1 being the first black driver in the history of the sport.

On several occasions, the 7-time world champion who now speaks openly against racism has revealed the racism and societal prejudices he had to face growing up.

He has revealed that whenever he had a tough time dealing with discrimination, his father would teach him to do his talking on the track.

Speaking at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hamilton said that he has continued going that and he lets his actions on and off the track do the talking for him.

Also Read: Nico Rosberg urges the FIA to take strict action against Red Bull

103 GP winner might not win a race this season

The Mercedes F1 team entered the 2o22 season on the wrong foot as they did not seem to profit from the 2022 technical regulations.

The W13 brought an end to Mercedes’ eight years of dominance in the sport. It also made the road for Hamilton to win his 8th title difficult and a tough first full season for George Russell.

After 19 rounds of racing in the 2022 championship, the Brackley-based team is yet to secure a win. Last time out at the USGP, hamilton came close to winning the first race but he was soon outpaced by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Heading into the Mexican GP this weekend, Hamilton now believes that his chances of victory in the current season are gone.

Also Read: 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton launches his own film and TV company