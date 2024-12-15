mobile app bar

Mercedes Boss Vows to Support Lewis Hamilton Even in ‘Red’

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Lewis Hamilton 44 (GBR), Mercedes AMG Petronas W15 during the Formula One Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone | Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

Lewis Hamilton’s 12-year association with Mercedes has come to an end, and the Briton is set to move to Ferrari at the turn of the year. However, there are no hard feelings between the two, with the Brackley team all set to cheer for their most successful driver ever, even though he will drive for a rival team.

Currently on a farewell tour, interacting with all of Mercedes’ employees and sponsors from around the world, Hamilton found himself sharing the stage with the German brand’s Head of Global Communications Rob Halloway.

Halloway revealed that he has always been a huge Hamilton fan, and that is not something he would change. “I’ve been a fan for years, and will continue to be so when Lewis is racing in red from next year,” he said.

The fact that a Mercedes boss would openly cheer for a rival team made a significant statement. Between 2014 and 2019, the Brackley-based outfit had several heated on-track battles with Ferrari.

Halloway’s decision to support Hamilton in his new journey only shows the profound impact Hamilton had on those who worked closely with him. Even Toto Wolff admitted that he would support Hamilton in 2025, provided Mercedes doesn’t go neck to neck with them.

Can Wolff compete against Hamilton and Ferrari?

There’s nothing the Mercedes Team Principal would love more. But looking at the pecking order in the closing stages of 2024, Mercedes are a long way behind Ferrari in terms of performance and have a lot of work to do to catch up.

Ferrari, meanwhile, ended the season just 14 points behind Constructors’ Champions McLaren after a late-reason resurgence saw them become one of the top teams of the grid. Now, a driver pairing of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will only add to their advantage.

On the other hand, Mercedes’ lineup will include George Russell and Kimi Antonelli — the 18-year-old who would need proper grooming before getting up to speed. This comparatively inexperienced lineup could end up hurting Mercedes’ chances even if they field a strong car.

