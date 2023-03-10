Mercedes Could Begin to Favor Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso If Their Results Don’t Improve Soon

Mercedes have had a disappointing start to 2023 as they found themselves as the fourth-fastest team after the Bahrain GP. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished the race in fifth, while his teammate, George Russell, finished seventh. The Bahrain GP has left the Silver Arrows rattled as team principal Toto Wolff has already reportedly conceded defeat.

Wolff believes there is no point in focusing on the 2023 season as his side cannot catch the likes of Red Bull Racing, who he sees as a team that can win all the races this year.

As a result of Wolff’s recent remarks, some reports have gone to the extent of claiming that Mercedes could focus on helping Aston Martin to defeat Red Bull Racing this season.

Aston Martin, who received its power unit supplies from Mercedes, had an outstanding start to their campaign. Fernando Alonso finished the Bahrain GP in third, while his teammate, Lance Stroll, finished sixth.

Mercedes could help Aston Martin in the title fight against Red Bull Racing

According to a report put out by The Objective, the headquarters of Mercedes have delivered an ultimatum to their F1 team. The Brackley outfit has been told they have two races to bounce back.

In the scenario that they cannot do so, the Mercedes headquarters want the side to favour Aston Martin. The Silver Arrows not only are shareholders of Aston Martin, but they are also their engine suppliers.

In case Mercedes were to make such a radical decision, Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso would receive a massive boost.

As a result of his performance in Bahrain, the Spaniard showcased his potential of still having what it takes to provide results for the team if he is given a car that is capable of fighting with the best.

Lewis Hamilton blames Silver Arrows for ignoring his concerns

Star Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is reportedly furious after his side’s disappointing start to the season. In a conversation with the BBC, the Briton explained that the Silver Arrows are struggling because of ignoring his suggestions.

The 38-year-old believes that with all the experience he has in F1, he understands what is required to win races and what is not. With that in mind, he added that he had given some tips to his team to improve the car but that his suggestions fell on deaf ears.

However, if any team can bounce back, Mercedes is certainly one of them. The Silver Arrows dominated the turbo hybrid era as they won a record eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships (2014-21).

They also won seven Drivers’ Championships during this time, with Hamilton winning six of them. The other title was won by Nico Rosberg (2016).

