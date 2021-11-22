“Mercedes does not have to cheat”– Schumacher believes Silver Arrows are legitimately fast enough to beat Red Bull

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Mercedes doesn’t have to seek illicit ways to defeat Red Bull in 2021 for the championship.

Mercedes’ incredible speed in Brazil aroused suspicion among Red Bull’s management. They believed that either from the engine or the rear-wings, Mercedes is creating extreme pace on the straight-line.

However, Mercedes reverted with a strong statement claiming innocence. They even invited the FIA to inspect their car and make a verdict to bust Red Bull’s accusations.

Now, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher backs Mercedes’ argument. He claims that the Silver Arrows don’t need to do anything illegal faster than the Milton-Keynes-based team.

“We have seen again here [in Qatar] that Mercedes is fast enough and does not have to cheat,” he told Sky Deutschland. “I do not assume that any team willfully disregard the rules. If you go close to the limit, something can always go wrong and you get into grey areas.”

Max Verstappen’s thinning chances against Mercedes

In the last two races, Hamilton has managed to level field against the Dutchman. Now, only eight points separate the two individuals, and in current form, Schumacher believes the seven-time world champion will lift the title again.

Have seen a lot of tweets (rightly) pointing out that a Hamilton win with fastest lap and Verstappen second in Jeddah ties the championship going to the final round. But only Verstappen can become World Champion at the next race. Can’t rule anything out this season #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 21, 2021

“The Mercedes is currently the more stable package,” he added. “Max gives everything and shows how good he is. Under normal circumstances, however, he has no chance. Maybe he will have the luck that he has lacked so far.”

“If he had that already at the beginning of the season, he might now be World Champion,” he concluded. Mercedes currently stands marginally ahead of red Bull in the constructors’ standings, with Valtteri Bottas’ DNF giving Red Bull some clean air to progress.

Now, with the season coming to the last two races, both drivers would be clawing at every point available at their disposal.

