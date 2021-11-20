“Look at it as much as they want”– Mercedes snub Red Bull’s ‘cheating’ allegations after inviting FIA to inspect W12

Mercedes downplays Red Bull’s ‘cheating’ allegations after inviting FIA to inspect their cars ahead of the race in Qatar.

Red Bull was stunned by Mercedes’ pace in Brazil last Sunday. At that time, they were hesitant to open an inquiry because they didn’t know from where they are producing so much pace.

However, they failed to wrap their heads around how Mercedes generated such a massive difference in speed. And coming into Qatar, they claimed they would initiate a protest if they found Mercedes were wrongfully causing their pace.

“If we believe the [Mercedes] car is not in compliance, we will protest,” Horner told reporters. “The straight-line speeds we have seen in Mexico and Brazil was not a normal situation. And yes we know that a new engine with Mercedes comes with increased performance.”

“But when you have a 27km/h closing speed and you see marks on the rear wing endplates that have been marking up from wings flexing, it is very clear to us what has been going on.”

See our car as much you want, says Mercedes

On Thursday, Horner, speaking alongside Toto Wolff, quizzed the latter: “how do you explain the score marks [effectively small grooves in the bodywork] on the rear wing endplates?”

Wolff replied that it’s within the legal framework. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin later claimed that their rear wings are anything but illegal.

We’d had a look at it, and there are no score marks,” Shovlin said on Sky Sports F1. “So we’re not quite sure what that is, but it seems to be a bit of a story that’s not going away.”

“From our point of view, we’re absolutely happy with what we’ve got on the car. We’ve invited the FIA to look at it as much as they want. They don’t have any issues with what we’ve got.”

“We’re going to every circuit, look at the fastest wing we have, and that’s the one we’ll bolt to the car and that’s what we’ll keep doing.”

