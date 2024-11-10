Mercedes Dominated F1 with 102 Wins from 2014-2020, Leaving Competitors in the Dust

Although Red Bull established new levels of dominance last year by winning 21 out of the 22 races, they still have a long way to go before they can match what Mercedes did during the turbo hybrid era. Red Bull obliterated the field in a single season last year, whereas Mercedes established such dominance over seven years by winning both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championship.

Between 2014 and 2020, the Silver Arrows won a staggering 102 races, with Hamilton winning 73 of them. Meanwhile, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg won 20 in this period, while Valtteri Bottas won nine. In stark contrast, no other constructor had more than 17 wins, a tally both Ferrari and Red Bull managed in this period.

Throwback stat: Mercedes had over 100 wins during the peak of their 7-year dominance from 2014 to the end of 2020. No other constructor had over 17 wins Wins from 2014 to end of 2020:

Mercedes – 102

Ferrari – 17

Red Bull – 17

AlphaTauri – 1

AlphaTauri – 1

Racing Point – 1

In terms of Mercedes‘ rivals, Red Bull was perhaps the most consistent, winning a few races in each of these seasons. However, Red Bull could never put up a real fight like Ferrari did in 2017.

The Italian outfit had a brilliant start to that year as Sebastian Vettel won three of the opening six races. However, with Ferrari’s performance suffering a massive dip, the German former driver managed just two more victories that year.

As a result, he lost out on the title to Hamilton by 46 points, the closest any of Mercedes’ rivals came to their drivers between 2014 and 2020. With Hamilton and Mercedes managing to win both championships in 2017 despite not being at their best, it just goes to show their dominance in this era.

One of the key reasons why Mercedes stamped their authority during this period was how brilliantly they aced the regulations and developed some of the most dominant cars ever seen in history. F1 has never witnessed such a long duration of consistency at the top by a single team and perhaps never will.