mobile app bar

Mercedes Dominated F1 with 102 Wins from 2014-2020, Leaving Competitors in the Dust

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (L) of Germany shakes hands with Lewis Hamilton of Britain

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 27 11 2016 – Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (L) of Germany shakes hands with Lewis Hamilton of Britain
Credits: IMAGO / Photo News

Although Red Bull established new levels of dominance last year by winning 21 out of the 22 races, they still have a long way to go before they can match what Mercedes did during the turbo hybrid era. Red Bull obliterated the field in a single season last year, whereas Mercedes established such dominance over seven years by winning both the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championship.

Between 2014 and 2020, the Silver Arrows won a staggering 102 races, with Hamilton winning 73 of them. Meanwhile, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg won 20 in this period, while Valtteri Bottas won nine. In stark contrast, no other constructor had more than 17 wins, a tally both Ferrari and Red Bull managed in this period.

In terms of Mercedes‘ rivals, Red Bull was perhaps the most consistent, winning a few races in each of these seasons. However, Red Bull could never put up a real fight like Ferrari did in 2017.

The Italian outfit had a brilliant start to that year as Sebastian Vettel won three of the opening six races. However, with Ferrari’s performance suffering a massive dip, the German former driver managed just two more victories that year.

As a result, he lost out on the title to Hamilton by 46 points, the closest any of Mercedes’ rivals came to their drivers between 2014 and 2020. With Hamilton and Mercedes managing to win both championships in 2017 despite not being at their best, it just goes to show their dominance in this era.

One of the key reasons why Mercedes stamped their authority during this period was how brilliantly they aced the regulations and developed some of the most dominant cars ever seen in history. F1 has never witnessed such a long duration of consistency at the top by a single team and perhaps never will.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these