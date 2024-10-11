Lewis Hamilton’s 73 Wins Surpass All Other Drivers Combined in Mercedes’ Golden Era

Despite joining a relatively new F1 operation, Lewis Hamilton trusted Mercedes to come good in the turbo-hybrid regulations era from 2014. And the Briton’s calculated risk paid off as he built the Brackley team around himself. Hamilton went on a juggernaut of winning races and championships till the end of the decade in 2020 with 73 wins to his name — more than all other drivers on the grid.

As per F1 analyst Daniel Valente on Twitter (now X), Hamilton’s win tally of 73 exceeded the combined tally of 65 wins of all other drivers during these seven seasons. Valente also stated,

“No other driver had more than 20 wins. No non-Mercedes driver had more than 14 wins.”

Lewis Hamilton had more wins than all other drivers combined during the height of Mercedes dominance from 2014-2020. Hamilton – 73 wins

This statistic underscores the magnitude of Hamilton‘s dominance during the turbo-hybrid era. Now, the regulation changes of 2014 certainly played a big role in propelling Mercedes as the class of the field for this period.

The Brackley-based outfit had focused on nailing the engine formula for the new V6 hybrid powertrain in 2010-11 itself.

The then-shareholder Ross Brawn was leading the team’s promising technical talents to focus on the long-term success of the team rather than looking for instant results after Mercedes joined the sport in 2010.

This approach worked like a charm with the Silver Arrows producing the best engine for 2014, miles ahead of its competitors Ferrari and Renault.

Hamilton capitalized on Mercedes’ supremacy over the field to rack up dominant championship-winning campaigns and also break the records for most wins and podiums.

Barring 2016 when Nico Rosberg beat him to the title, Hamilton won every single championship to add six more titles to his sole 2008 title won during his McLaren tenure.

While the seven-time world champion is now ending the Mercedes chapter of his career, he knows how this period of dominance with Mercedes will be the highlight of his illustrious F1 career.