Mercedes Fans Turn Face Analysists For a Day as Lewis Hamilton Anxious Moment Goes Viral: “Its Over”

Two years have gone by since Lewis Hamilton last won a race in F1, and fans hope for the streak to come to an end in the 2024 season. The preparations for the upcoming season are almost over, with drivers starting to test the new cars on simulators and getting a feel of the car. Mercedes recently took to X to post a photo of Hamilton sitting in the W15, blurring the entire photo barring the Briton’s face, and captioned the photo, “Nothing to see here.”

After a dismal 2022 season where Hamilton finished P6 and Mercedes finished P3, the Silver Arrows improved their car somewhat in the following season. While the Brackley-based team was able to secure P2 in the constructors’ standings and Hamilton improved to a P3 finish, 2023 marked the first season in over a decade where Mercedes failed to win a race all season.

Given the same, Hamilton (and George Russell) had only one ask from his team – a better car for the 2025 season. Mercedes understood the need of the hour, and keeping in line with the requests of the 7-time world champion, they decided to bin the concepts of the W13 & W14 and come up with an entirely new concept for the W15, instilling a renewed sense of hope within the entire team.

While hopes ran high from the latest version of the car, fans fear things might have taken a turn for the worse with the W15. Hamilton’s face in the latest post quickly became a cause for concern for the fans, who think the 2024 season is already over for Hamilton, given his facial expressions.

Fans analyze the expression on the face of Lewis Hamilton

In the latest photo posted by Mercedes, Hamilton looks rather stone-faced, and it seems he is focusing on something particular. At another glance, it looks like the 39-year-old is unhappy with something. Picking up on the same, fans took to X to put their fears to words.

One fan let their creative side flow and created a fake conversation to represent the ‘pain’ in Hamilton’s life.

Meanwhile, another fan seems to have lost all hope for the 2024 season.

A couple others hope it was only a photo of a focused Hamilton.

At 39, Hamilton is starting to run out of time to vie for a record-breaking eighth drivers’ world title. Given he will be at Mercedes till the end of the 2025 season, if the Silver Arrows fail to deliver a championship-winning car, the British driver might have to look at alternate options for him to conquer the final peak.