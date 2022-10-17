Mercedes is not concerned about Nyck De Vries taking technical information to rivals Red Bull

Nyck De Vries will be driving for AlphaTauri in the 2023 season but he has still continued his reserve driver role with the Mercedes.

Mercedes’ reserve driver Nyck De Vries is expected to take the W13 out for an FP1 session in Mexico despite having signed a deal with Mercedes’ rival Red Bull.

The technical director of the Mercedes team, Mike Elliot however explained that the team has no concerns about the Dutch driver taking the info from the technical development to his new team.

De Vries’ signing with AlphaTauri became clear at the Singapore GP and since then his involvement with the Brackley-based team has reduced.

Mercedes has faith in Nyck De Vries

With his expected FP1 outing, De Vries might get to get a taste of Mercedes’ latest technical development.

But Elliot believes that Mercedes has faith in De Vries that the team can put him in the car and do the test runs and trust that he won’t be glancing at things he is not supposed to.

The technical director also showered praise on the Dutch driver and wished him luck in his future endeavours with the AlphaTauri team.

He’s sampled a few different seats in 2022, but @nyckdevries finally found his home at @AlphaTauriF1 🥰#F1 pic.twitter.com/VRAgD5OXf3 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 8, 2022

Elliot also said that maybe it is a shame where De Vries has landed itself but that is what it is.

Red Bull marketing team less happy with De Vries’ signing

While Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is happy with De Vries’ signing with the Red Bull junior team, he joked that the team’s marketing team is not that stoked.

Red Bull wants to make its exposure in as many different countries as possible but with two Dutch drivers that does not seem to be happening.

Speaking to De Telegraaf he joked that it is good for the Dutch media house that they will have two drivers from their country active in F1, but the Red Bull marketing team is less happy.

