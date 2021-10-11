“Mercedes is the favourite at the moment”– Red Bull chief professes Mercedes will be favourite to win in middle-east and USA

“Mercedes is the favourite at the moment”– Red Bull chief Helmut Marko professes Mercedes will be at the front foot to win in four out of the next six races.

Red Bull managed to handle the pressure against Mercedes in Turkey, where they were likely to get the maximum points. Lewis Hamilton’s P5 was a setback for him, as it allowed Max Verstappen to reclaim his lead in the drivers’ championship.

However, Helmut Marko isn’t too pleased with the upcoming situation, as he claims that out of the next six venues, Mercedes are stronger in four, inclining the championship battle towards them.

“At the moment I only see two races where we have advantages because of the altitude: Mexico and Sao Paulo. At the other four circuits, Mercedes is the favourite at the moment,” the Red Bull advisor said in an interview with F1 Insider.

“Of course we are happy with the result in Turkey. It was one hundred percent damage control. Bottas was out of reach with his speed. Hamilton’s speed could have been even higher after his grid penalty, but Tsunoda and Perez cost him the time he lacked at the end. That was the plan.”

Adrian Newey is back for Red Bull

Red Bull has discovered Mercedes impressive top-speed and seeks more power in their car to battle against them. Otherwise, their contest would solely depend on their chassis’ supremacy.

Gladly for Red Bull, Adrian Newey, the chief designer, is back from recovering after a severe cycling accident four months ago. Now, he’s fully fit to assist the Milton-Keynes outfit in their championship hunt.

“We are well positioned across the board, but Adrian is of course the inspiration. He was back on track for the first time here in Istanbul and was able to help us right away,” Marko reported to the German medium.