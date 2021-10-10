“You owe me a couple of tequilas”– Sergio Perez to Max Verstappen after Mexican sensation saves Red Bull ace from Lewis Hamilton’s wrath

“You owe me a couple of tequilas”– Sergio Perez to Max Verstappen after he saves his teammate from a flying Lewis Hamilton in Turkey.

Sergio Perez gave one of the staunchest defences of his career while competing against Lewis Hamilton in Turkey. Not only he managed to safeguard his position in the race, but he also saved his teammate Max Verstappen from dealing with a quicker Hamilton.

Hamilton and Perez served up a treat with this mini battle 🍿#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/jOTcurRWue — Formula 1 (@F1) October 10, 2021

Speaking on his battle with the seven-time world champion, Perez revealed that it was a challenging situation to be in, as Hamilton was probably the quickest in the whole grid at the point.

Moreover, for this service to his teammate, Perez told Verstappen that he owes him a couple of tequilas. The 24-year-old is now enjoying his six points lead in the championship after fetching the P2 podium in the race.

“When Lewis came I was at the worst part of my race. I was degging off massively and had to defend. At that points Lewis was probably one of the quickest cars on track and I was degging off with my tyres.”

“At that point it was about surviving and then trying to keep him behind because that was important for our race. Then at turn one, I had a good chance and survived,” Perez said, then winked at Verstappen.”You owe me a couple of tequilas.”

The win was already distant for Max Verstappen

Valtteri Bottas had the perfect start to the race and left Verstappen far behind throughout the race. Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was also an irritant to the Dutchman, as the former in between was gaining against the Red Bull ace.

“I could already see after a bit he was just too quick. I did close the gap at one point but then he pulled away and my tyres were gone. I tried to hang on and then Charles behind was quite quick and I pitted,” Verstappen told Sky Sports.