“If we brought a new floor at $337,000”: Lewis Hamilton claims minor cost cap breach could change championship results

Lewis Hamilton claims a minor breach in cost cap can linger on massive effects on the team championship as Red Bull awaits the verdict.

Red Bull has been under massive attack from its rivals Mercedes and Ferrari over an alleged cost cap breach. While a certain number of sources claim that the breach has gone up to $10 million, some sections even claim it could be just a minor breach.

The FIA has yet to release its verdict, but most F1 fraternity wants a penalty if there has been an actual breach. Lewis Hamilton on Thursday claimed that there should be accountability regardless of how much money has been splashed over the top.

He claims that even a difference like $337,000 is significant, even if it looks marginal in F1 numbers. He gave an example of an upgraded floor or adapted wing, which would have been costlier for Mercedes but could have better results. Yet, it wasn’t used because of the budget cap.

Lewis Hamilton thinks it can change the output of a championship

Hamilton further claims that the new floor could have directly affected the championship. He admits that with $337,000’s additional investment, Mercedes would have been in a better spot this season.

🗣️ “Transparency is always very important” Lewis Hamilton feels that F1 needs to be transparent with regards to any cost cap breaches. pic.twitter.com/9JK2G0jlbT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) October 6, 2022

Thus, Briton is asking the FIA to be accountable for the teams that have allegedly breached the cost caps. But Hamilton will have to wait till Monday before further questioning the governing body, as it has announced that a verdict will be released on that day.

Toto Wolff can now skip Japan

Earlier this week, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he was initially not planning to travel to Japan. However, he chose to be with the contingent to ensure his team’s interests in this budget breach controversy.

But now, with the recent statement by the FIA, there is nothing more the officials of either Ferrari or Mercedes can do. So, this is might open an opportunity for Wolff to stay in Brackley.

Wolff hasn’t missed a race for Mercedes since 2019. However, he confessed with F1 bringing 24 races next season, he could skip a few races in 2023, as he can’t stress himself with every race, and would cut down on his travelling.

