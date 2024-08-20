mobile app bar

Mercedes Ready to Experiment at Dutch GP With Hopes of Nailing W15’s Development

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mercedes Ready to Experiment at Dutch GP With Hopes of Nailing W15’s Development

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

The Mercedes F1 team has been in terrific form recently. They have won three of the past five races. After a difficult start to the season with an unpredictable W15, the team has finally figured out the concept to unlock the true potential of their 2024 challenger. However, that has not stopped them from continuing to experiment moving forward.

Mercedes‘ upturn in pace coincided with the front-wing upgrades they brought over the Monaco and Canadian GP weekends. The team has continued to develop the W15 – with the Silver Arrows bringing an updated floor design to the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the 2024 Belgian GP.

However, as per reports, the team witnessed a return of porpoising with the new design. The change was made towards the front section of the floor by adding a flap element to increase aerodynamic load. However, doing so seemed to increase bouncing on the straights.

Auto Motor und Sport (as quoted on X (formerly Twitter)) suggests that the team have since figured out an alternative explanation for their porpoising issues. The Brackley-based team feel that the setup they chose to implement during the weekend resulted in a very low ride height and stiff suspension – resulting in the bouncing.

Therefore, going into the 2024 Dutch GP, Mercedes are ready to give the new floor, introduced in Belgium, a second chance. The team is confident that it can “eliminate the W15’s few remaining weaknesses.”

If this is the case, then Lewis Hamilton is likely to have a grandstand finish to his Mercedes career. The #44 driver has already bagged two race wins (Silverstone and Spa) this year, and with 10 races to go, he can bring himself into contention for the championship.

As things stand, Hamilton sits 127 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship. If the Briton is able to beat the Dutchman, this would be the biggest overturning of a points deficit to win the title after the summer break. Hence, the gamble by Mercedes could very well be worth the risk.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these