Mercedes Reveal the Secret to Unlocked Performance in Mexico, and It’s Not Lewis Hamilton

As the 2023 season began, things were relatively tricky for Mercedes, given their rocky start. While they did manage to win podiums every now and then, both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were far from happy with their cars and consistently asked the team’s engineers to improve certain elements of the W14.

Finally, at the Mexico City GP, both drivers enjoyed driving a much improved W14, with Hamilton benefiting the most. It was one of Mercedes’ best outings this season, as the car looked much more dependable. Given the same, Andrew Shovlin took the time to address how they succeeded in delivering a car that might be capable of vying for a race win in the upcoming season via a video on Mercedes’ official YouTube channel.

“Well, really, the answer there is the overnight simulation work. When we finish Friday, we analyze the problems with the car, we’re discussing with the drivers where we need to improve it, and then we hand it over to the simulator team back in Brackley.”

Shovlin added Tom Gamble was the development driver for the team for the weekend, who worked throughout the night going through various setups. Having found a setup that aided the car both in the short and the long run in Mexico, the team opted to go with the same for the feature race.

The setup was also easier on the W14’s rear tires, which was crucial for the Silver Arrows as both practice sessions on Friday saw a lack of pace from both cars, owing to the same. Having found great race pace and a subsequent P2 finish, Hamilton was elated with his team’s work and showed immense faith in them for the upcoming season.

Lewis Hamilton has his faith renewed in Mercedes

Following a strong outing in Mexico, Hamilton was full of praise for his team. The praise was even more genuine as the Briton did not expect to finish so far ahead in the race, given his results on Friday. Speaking to the media after the race, the seven-time world champion claimed he was “really happy with the team,” given the progress they had made throughout the season. He added he was incredibly proud of my team and, “As I said at the end of the race, I have total faith in the team.”

With such a strong outing in the back end of the season, Hamilton is confident his team will be able to come up with a car that can challenge Red Bull for the championship in 2024. Despite the belief that Red Bull will be invincible until the 2026 season arrives, Mercedes and Hamilton want to take the fight to the Milton Keynes-based outfit. The Briton hopes to have “some great battles” with Red Bull next year and wants to get back to winning ways, with his last race win coming back in 2021.