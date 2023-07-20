Mercedes Royalty Toto and Susie Wolff Enjoy Date Night With $1,400,000 Luxury Toy

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff have recently been spotted in Monaco with a luxury toy. With a billion-dollar net worth and his wife injecting a few million more, the billionaire couple is easily the richest pair in Formula 1 right now. And, when you have that massive amount at your disposal, why not go around and hang out on a $1,400,000 ride? It seems like the Wolff pair has done exactly that when they stopped by the Palais De La Plage.

The Silver Arrows boss and his wife are both big-time car enthusiasts. Even though they spend most of their time discussing wheels, and engines, that doesn’t leave them less interested in being motor maniacs.

Toto and Susie Wolff kindled their love after meeting on a race track and soon married each other to become one of the strongest motorsport couples. Now, with F1 having a bit of a break, why not go out in the posh streets of Monaco with each other in the magnificent Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing?

Details into the $1,400,000 Mercedes Benz ride

Amidst a plethora of cars that Wolff owns, his silver Mercedes surely stands out from the rest. A series from the German automaker that came out in the 1950s and 1960s, one needs to shell out a magnanimous amount to have their hands in them.

Going by the specifications, it is a two-seater, two-door ride. It has a four-speed manual transmission and pumps out 2996 cc from its M198 straight-six engine. It is regarded as a vintage collection and is owned by renowned American actor Paul Neuman, former F1 honcho Bernie Ecclestone, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and many other celebrities.

However, apart from this luxury ride, the Austrian boss also owns the likes of Bugatti Veyron, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes AMG GTR, Mercedes G Wagon, Mercedes AMG ONE, etc. At the same time, Susie Wolff has a Mercedes AMG GTR, Mercedes GL63, and Mercedes AMG EQS, as per 21motoring.

How did Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff make it together?

It all started when Toto met Susie back in 2006. This was when the 40-year-old was a renowned name in DTM and Formula Renault racing. Following this, they were in close contact with each other and married in 2011 at a wedding in Capri.

Things worked out for both of them as they are from a racing background. Oftentimes it happened, as narrated by the British former driver, that Toto Wolff would say, “They can’t believe I have a wife racing.'”

Interestingly, many believe that Susie Wolff got her chances at motorsport in the highest category due to her husband’s reach at the higher-ups, such as Williams testing or being the head of the Mercedes E team. Nevertheless, in an interview with Vogue, she revealed it was untrue.