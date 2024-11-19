mobile app bar

Mercedes Set to Lose $1 Billion Worth Sponsor Because of Lewis Hamilton’s Move

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 will take place. In the photo, the driver, Lewis Hamilton 44, MERCEDES

Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 will take place. In the photo, the driver, Lewis Hamilton 44, MERCEDES | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

Lewis Hamilton will bring a wealth of experience with him to Ferrari, but in addition to that, may also add to the team’s wealth. Hamilton, whose marketability led to Mercedes signing deals with many lucrative sponsors, is now set to have a similar effect on Ferrari, according to reports coming out of Italy.

Tommy Hilfiger, a long-time partner of Hamilton’s, joined Mercedes in 2018 but will end its association with the Brackley-based squad this year. The American fashion brand, worth $1 billion, will follow Hamilton to Ferrari, according to Autoracer. 

Not only that, Monster Energy too, will move to Ferrari. The energy drinks company had been with Mercedes from before he joined the Silver Arrows (2013). Monster signed its first partnership deal when Mercedes itself entered the sport in 2010 and remained by its side to date.

“The recruitment of Lewis Hamilton is also a major marketing move for Ferrari, which will make the seven-time world champion one of its image men,” the report read. This, coupled with the financial gains already made (rising stocks) by announcing Hamilton’s arrival, would make him a huge asset to Ferrari.

On top of that, Ferrari, as F1’s biggest name and one of its most widely supported teams, will also benefit Hamilton as he seeks to promote his brand, Almave, through the partnership.

Almave is a non-alcoholic tequila that Hamilton launched in 2023 for those who enjoy drinking without worrying about the consequences. In the coming years, Hamilton plans to expand the brand further, and leveraging Ferrari as a platform could significantly boost its reach.

Hamilton will have to take part in three more races for Mercedes before officially becoming a Ferrari driver at the turn of the year. The most successful and commercially appealing driver of all time joining hands with F1’s most decorated stable — this move has the chance to create history both on and off the track.

