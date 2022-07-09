Mercedes sign a $6000 collaboration with Balenciaga for futuristic clothing

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team have signed a deal with Spanish luxury fashion brand Balenciaga for futuristic clothing.

It seems like Mercedes are taking a key interest in fashion lately. Their star driver Lewis Hamilton is a huge fan of this industry and spends a lot of time away from track with world renowned designers.

In an interview before, the seven-time World Champion admitted that fashion helps him keep his head clear. We see Hamilton arrive every race weekend wearing something unique and different, and the Brit wants others to understand about fashion too.

date 2022-07-09

As a result, it may not come as a surprise to some that Mercedes are now involved in this field. The Silver Arrows have collaborated with Balenciaga, that will promote different kinds of futuristic clothing. The outfit was also worn by several famous celebrities including Kim Kardashian.

It was designed by the applied science division of the Mercedes team. It looks unique and different to most types of clothing people have seen till date, and was first revealed to the public during the 2022 Fall/Winter show.

Mercedes make a unique design for the future along with Balenciaga

Mercedes’ unique design was explained in an Instagram post. “One of the most notable pieces from @alenciaga couture Fall/Winter 2022 was their futuristic face shield,” the post said.



“This face shield was made in collaboration with Mercedes Applied Science, the engineering division of the F1 team. The mask is made of ink-tinted, coated polyurethane that is molded and polished by hand to fully fit the wearer.”

“It is engineered to optimize [air] flow, improve performance metrics. And it ensures a stabilized CO2 intake.⁠” The cost of this is retail is going to be around $5,600.

F1 engineers don’t only possess the ability to work on innovative car designs. They can also be creative and work on things like this outfit designed for Balenciaga.

