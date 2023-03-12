Mercedes Star George Russell Unsure About Resorting to Red Bull Style 

Mercedes failed miserably with their challenger design in 2022. Despite this, the German team decided to stick to their unique design for the 2023 season.

However, the opening race in Bahrain gave them a brutal reality check. This resulted in the Silver Arrows giving thought to moving away from their side pod design and resorting to Red Bull’s idea. But, team driver George Russell doesn’t think it will be a good idea.

As per Racing365, Russell said that if the Silver Arrows arrive in Saudi Arabia with a Red Bull-styled side pod, it won’t help them. The actual performance lies underneath the car, on the floor, and on several other parts of the car.

We’re a long way from where we want to be right now, but it’s not through a lack of commitment. Every single member of this team is giving their all to get us back to the front and together I know we will achieve it. I’m proud to be a part of this awesome group of people. pic.twitter.com/Uy5wBX3RsK — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 5, 2023

Mercedes’ zero-side pod design faced staunch criticism as it failed to make a mark in the post-2022 regulations scenario.

On the other hand, Red Bull was mighty successful with their channelized side pod as they went on to win 17 races in the last 20 outings. Moreover, Ferrari was quite successful with their bathtub-shaped side pod as well.

Since the Silver Arrows concept wasn’t fruitful, the team back at Brackley is reportedly discussing moving away from it. Although the team isn’t working on copying Red Bull and its philosophy, it’s believed to be somewhere around it.

Mercedes reveals the next upgrade date

After receiving the hard reality check in Bahrain, the team from Germany is all set to bring in massive upgrades to keep their hope alive. Having fallen behind Red Bull already, Toto Wolff called an urgent meeting and brought back expert engineers to save their season.

🚨| Mercedes plans to launch a new update on the W14 at the race event at the Imola circuit. This update is said to be quite visible visually, but the concept is not much different from the current zeropod. Sidepod “catfish” incoming? pic.twitter.com/G3sMHtRC2D — AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) March 8, 2023



As per reports, Mercedes’ senior engineer James Allison said the team would bring their upgrades from the upcoming Imola race. Hence, it’ll be interesting to see if they decide to scrap their unique side pod design or stay with it for the rest of the season.

Also Read: Mercedes Cringe Fest Leaves Fans Annoyed With “Laughable” Open Letter

The Silver Arrows to target Aston Martin before Ferrari and Red Bull

As far as the championship is concerned, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that they are out of contention. Given the speed and reliability advantage Red Bull has over the Silver Arrows, Wolff believes the W14s are not on par with the RB-19s.

Presently, the Brackley-based team is the fourth fastest team on the grid behind Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin. Hence, their main priority would be to get to the Silverstone-based team’s level first before moving for the Prancing Horse and defending champions.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Reveals How Everyone at Mercedes Hated Their Silver Livery in 2022