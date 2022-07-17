Carlos Sainz admires Charles Leclerc for strongly overcoming tragedies in his past

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz revealed that he admires his teammate Charles Leclerc for his tremendous strength.

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari and took a seat next to Charles Leclerc in the 2021 season when he moved from McLaren.

The Spaniard replaced Sebastian Vettel who had moved to the Aston Martin team and delivered an impressive first season with the Scuderia. Sainz even finished the 2021 season ahead of his teammate Leclerc at P5 in the drivers’ standings.

Excited to begin his journey with Ferrari in 2021, Sainz was asked what is so special about Leclerc. To which, the Spaniard said, “His[Leclerc] story. He lost a friend, Jules Bianchi, then his father.”

“He became even stronger by overcoming tremendous tragedies. That’s why I admire him so much. I’ve followed his whole career.”

Also Read: Charles Leclerc to journalist who called him Jules by accident once

Charles Leclerc does not know anything else except driving

Seeing several tragedies in his F1 career, it would have been quite easy for the Monegasque to quit his career in motorsport.

His close ones, Jules Bianchi and Anthoine Hubert were both victims of tragic accidents in F1. Leclerc also lost his father to cancer in 2017.

However, having lost his close ones in a short span of time, Leclerc did not get repulsive to the idea of leaving Formula 1.

.@Charles_Leclerc : “When my father didnt have the money to keep me goin in karting & it was going to be my last year, @Jules_Bianchi was kind enough to speak of me to @NicolasTodt who then paid for everything for me until I reached F1. So without Jules, I would be nowhere” 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/bbvLOtvoMJ — giulyleclerc | 🆑️ fanpage (@lovingleclerc2) July 17, 2022

He remained committed to the sport and has reached its pinnacle. He said, “I don’t think about danger,” said Leclerc. “I was extremely close to Jules and Anthoine I had known since we were young.

“It’s very difficult to see people you have known but aren’t here anymore because of the sport you love most.”

“But I don’t think about stopping. I’ve been programmed to do this since I was young. There is nothing else I can do. I’m just good at driving.”

Also Read: Charles Leclerc explains why he didn’t leave racing even after Jules Bianchi and Anthoine Hubert’s death in accidents