|Published 20/03/2023

Fans Reveal Massive Red Bull Racing 'Conspiracy' to Deny Sergio Perez a 'Dream' Championship

Sergio Perez’s dreams of becoming a world champion already seem to be over after his latest social media activity. That is the belief of some fans, who pointed out something unusual.

As far as recent results go, Perez dominated the entire Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend. He registered an emphatic lap to clinch pole position on Saturday before leading the race from start to finish on Sunday. Perez beat his teammate, Max Verstappen, for the victory to claim his fifth career win.

Fans believe Perez was ‘forced’ to delete ‘dream of becoming champion’ post

After winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, Sergio Perez took to social media and explained how delighted he was with the victory. He said that he was delighted with the win even though it was ‘tougher’ than how he anticipated it.

He ended the post by thanking his team and stating that he will keep ‘pushing hard’. While this is how Perez’s post currently ends, some fans pointed out that there was another line that he had initially added.

The Mexican ended his initial post by writing that he aims to be ‘a champion’. However, since he changed his post soon after, some fans have pointed out that Red Bull Racing do not want Perez to be a champion.

These fans believe that there is immense toxicity that exists in the Red Bull Racing camp. They add that the Milton Keynes outfit clearly favours Verstappen and Perez won’t even have a fair opportunity.

Fans believe Jos Verstappen also blanked Sergio Perez after his win

Several fans have also pointed out how Jos Verstappen seemed extremely unhappy after Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian GP. Jos seemed to blank Perez while the Mexican was celebrating his win with the Red Bull Racing team.

While most rivalries between two teammates that are fighting for the champion have usually gone sour, the team as a whole has often let the drivers race each other. However, in this instance, fans seem to be pointing out that Red Bull Racing have a clear favourite in Max.

