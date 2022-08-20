“I’ve had a number of offers” – Michael Masi denies claims of return to motorsport

Former race director Michael Masi departed from the FIA after playing a massive role in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy.

After making the controversial decision in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, Michael Masi faced massive criticism from around the globe. In July this year, FIA announced that Masi had decided to quit motorsport and is moving back to his home country Australia.

Recently, it was claimed that Masi had secured a return to motorsport after leaving the FIA and returning to Australia. Reports suggested that he had taken on the role of Chairman of the Supercars Commission in Australia.

But the Australian has denied the rumours saying, “Really? They’re only rumours.” Masi previously work in this organisation as a deputy race director before joining F1.

Speaking to Speedcafe.com, he said that while a number of opportunities have presented themselves, he has not yet decided anything.

“Some a surprise, some not so much of a surprise, but equally, we’ll just continue to evaluate all the bits and pieces that are popping up, and there is plenty. I’ve had a number of offers from all corners of the globe and there’s a number of exciting opportunities that have come about.”

Also Read: F1 Twitter erupts as former Race Director leaves FIA to spend time with family

Michael Masi is thankful for not having Instagram or Twitter account

In the aftermath of the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Gp, the Australian race director not only got criticised but received a number of death threats. He revealed that he was sent hundreds of messages but he told only a few people about the issue as he didn’t want to worry anyone.

“It’s called motor racing Toto,we went motor racing” its called unemployment Michael Masi, your now jobless….🤣 pic.twitter.com/px5yjXGUh5 — paulyne🐉🇹🇿 (@paulyne777) July 12, 2022

Masi said, “Thankfully, I don‘t have an Instagram account or Twitter. I don’t have any of that.

“Being old-school I do however have Facebook, which I used to stay in touch with family and friends. I opened my messages that night to check in with them and had no idea that I could receive them from people I did not know.”

“I was confronted with hundreds of messages. And they were shocking. Racist, abusive, vile, they called me every name under the sun. And there were death threats. People said they were going to come after me and my family.

“And they kept on coming. Not just on my Facebook but also on my LinkedIn, which is supposed to be a professional platform for business. It was the same type of abuse,” he added.

Also Read: Michael Masi feared for his life after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix