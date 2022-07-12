“It’s called unemployment Michael Masi, you’re now jobless!”- F1 Twitter erupts as former Race Director leaves FIA to spend time with family

Michael Masi, whose controversial decision making decided the outcome of the 2021 season has officially left the FIA.

The 2021 Abu Dhabi GP will remain long in the memory of F1 fans for it’s infamous conclusion. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton came into the race, level points at the top. Whoever emerged victorious in Yas Island would take home the Title.

Hamilton had the entire race under his control, until Nicholas Latifi’s crash in the closing stages. It was then that Masi made a series of questionable calls, which ultimately led to Verstappen snatching the Title away from Hamilton. It angered the vast majority of the F1 community, and a massive backlash followed thereafter.

Fans called for Masi’s removal from F1, which was made official ahead of the start of the 2022 campaign. The Aussie stepped away from the limelight altogether, and wasn’t involved in the sport in any shape this season.

“The FIA confirms that Michael Masi has decided to leave the FIA and relocate to Australia to be closer to his family and take on new challenges.”#F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) July 12, 2022

On Tuesday however, FIA announced that he had left the organization altogether. Masi decided that it was time for him to move back to Australia, in order to spend time with his family.

F1 Twitter divided over Michael Masi leaving motorsports behind

“It’s called motor racing Toto, we went car racing today,” Masi said to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff after the 2021 season finale. These words may have come to bite him back, now that the 44-year old is officially done with motorsports.

Michael Masi sliding into early retirement like pic.twitter.com/dHz6DkbCJP — Dirty Air F1 Podcast (@VeryDirtyAir) July 12, 2022

“It’s called motor racing Toto,we went motor racing” its called unemployment Michael Masi, your now jobless….🤣 pic.twitter.com/px5yjXGUh5 — paulyne🐉🇹🇿 (@paulyne777) July 12, 2022

Most of F1 Twitter seems to be fairly pleased with Masi for his departure. However, there are some fans who stand by the Aussie, insisting that there were bigger problems in the sport.

With the news of Michael Masi leaving the FIA I have to say I find that he’s been treated so harshly and I don’t think he deserved it.

So Michael, I wish you well for the future and have fun! — Dani🦦🫧 (@formulad4ni) July 12, 2022

Michael Masi deserved better from #F1 and the #FIA. he should not have been replaced for 2022, and it should make you question the integrity of the organizations and their leaders. — USF1 unoffical. (@USF1_UNOFFICIAL) July 12, 2022

The likes of Verstappen and Red Bull boss Christian Horner said in earlier interviews that the FIA were using Masi as a scapegoat for problems in the system.

Neils Wittich and Eduardo Freitas replaced Masi as race directors ahead of the start of this campaign.

