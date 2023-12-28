Michael Schumacher’s Brother Ralf Opens Up About the Psychological Impact of His Accident on Close Ones

Back in December of 2013, seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher suffered a devastating accident while on a skiing holiday with his family in the French Alps. Just a year after his second retirement from the sport, the accident left Schumacher with extensive brain damage and the need to be put into an induced coma. 10 years later, with the German’s health stable yet crippling, his brother, Ralf Schumacher has revealed the heart-wrenching impact it had on him and Michael’s near and dear ones.

Advertisement

“I miss my Michael from then. Life is unfair sometimes,” began Ralf as quoted by SoyMotor. Schumacher then went on to reveal the grave impact this has had on the Ferrari legend’s family.

“The accident was also a very painful and profound experience for me. But this was obviously true for other people, for example Michael’s children. Mick was then a young teenager. Unfortunately, life is not always fair and there was a lot of bad luck.”, stated Ralf.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1740033587729387828?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Holidaying at a skiing resort in Meribel, that fateful day changed the lives of Schumacher’s family forever. Mick Schumacher once even said that he would give up everything to have a normal conversation with his father once again. After several surgeries and millions of dollars spent on healthcare, Schumacher is still in a vegetative state. His brother, Ralf, while commending the medical advancements of today, still knows that it’s never going to be the same again.

Michael’s injury has taken an emotional toll on Ralf as well. As he once revealed, he credits his brother for his own career in Formula 1. Ralf Schumacher made his debut in 1997 racing for Eddie Jordan. He soon went to Williams and won 6 Grands Prix for the iconic British team.

Ralf Schumacher opens up about the ‘Schumacher‘ legacy in motorsport

Talking about Schumacher’s inputs in his own budding racing career, Ralf revealed, “We raced together, practiced overtaking and did “all those things that are important in motorsports. He shared all his experiences with me. I was able to learn from the best.”

Ralf eventually made it to Formula 1. Despite never tasting championship glory like his older brother, Schumacher did have an incredibly solid career at the pinnacle of motorsport. Driving for Williams, he finished as high as 4th in the driver’s standings for two consecutive seasons in 2001 and 2002.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ruben_plaza98/status/1718201290151338432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Schumacher legacy in the world of elite motorsport is in safe hands through their respective sons. Ralf’s son, David Schumacher was a regular in the F3 series until 2022. Now, he plies his trade in the DTM championship racing for the Mercedes-AMG Team Winward.

Mick Schumacher on the other hand is the 2020 F2 champion who made his debut for Haas F1 in 2021. Currently, he is the reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team and is looking extensively for race seats to make a comeback to the sport.