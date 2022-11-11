“Michael Schumacher didn’t come back at 100%”: Fernando Alonso feared his F1 return would emulate that of 7-time World Champion

Michael Schumacher had already established himself as a legend of the sport when he decided to retire in 2006. However, in 2010, the German driver decided to make a return to F1 and help a newly formed Mercedes find their feet in the sport. His return was majorly underwhelming for those who had seen the former Ferrari ace drive in his prime.

Schumacher drove for the Silver Arrows for three seasons and managed just one podium finish. He finished 9th, 8th, and 13th respectively during his three-year Mercedes stint before calling time on his career once again.

It’s the 10-year anniversary of Michael Schumacher’s last podium in Formula 1 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ITtsyhpRi1 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) June 24, 2022

Fernando Alonso himself is an all-time great in F1 who left the sport in 2018. He made his return in 2021 with Alpine but he wanted his role to be bigger than what Schumacher’s was. Alonso wanted to continue fighting for wins and podiums but unfortunately for him, Alpine gave him a car that was mainly competitive in the midfield.

The Spaniard has now decided to leave the Enstone-based outfit at the end of the 2022 season. He will join Aston Martin, where he is set to replace Sebastian Vettel who will retire after two more races.

Fernando Alonso feels he is at hundred percent

In a recent interview with AS, Alonso admitted that he wasn’t sure of his abilities when he returned to F1 in 2021. He cited Schumacher as an example while talking about drivers who return but aren’t at their best.

The Oviedo-born driver did not place his performances at a level higher than Schumacher’s but is fairly happy with how his return has unfolded so far.

P3 and a first F1 podium finish for seven years 👌 No wonder you voted @alo_oficial as Driver of the Day in Qatar! 🤩#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mjClNiVyVU — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

“I returned to the sport without knowing how competitive I would be,” the former McLaren driver said. “This season I have seen myself practically one hundred percent and that gives me confidence, it is a good trend for the future. I will always be grateful to Alpine for this opportunity.”

Alonso expects Championship winning car from Aston Martin in 2023

The Aston Martin name returned to F1 in 2021 after Lawrence Stroll took over the company. Big things were expected from team Silverstone but so far, they have failed to deliver. Aston martin has consistently lingered around the lower midfield region, but team principal Mike Krack insists they are on the right track.

Alonso joining the team to replace Vettel is a huge statement for those who are doubting Aston Martin’s ambitions. Alonso himself has high hopes and wants to return to the front of the grid with the British outfit in 2023.

“It’s good to see improvements,” he said about Aston Martin. “But Aston Martin is not here to finish fourth, fifth, or sixth in the constructors’ championship. It’s here to win the world championship and that’s what we’ll try to do in 2023 and 2024.”