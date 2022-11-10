Charles Leclerc can’t imagine a result worst than Mexican GP for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc started the 2022 season on a high note but soon saw a decline in performance and his hopes to win the championship title fade away.

Ferrari amped up its car in the 2022 season which saw the Tifosi enjoy the battle at the front and hope to make a historic return to the winning ways.

Charles 🗣 “I really like this system because it forces you to use a good dose of instinct when it comes to preparing for qualifying” @Charles_leclerc and @CarlosSainz55 speak ahead the final Sprint format weekend#essereFerrari 🔴 #BrazilGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 10, 2022

However, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen soon dominated the season and left Leclerc to chase a P2 finish in the championship standings.

Last time out at the Mexican GP, Ferrari saw its worst two-car finish of the 2022 season with a P5 and P6 finish. Leclerc and his teammate Carlos Sainz said that the high altitude of the track in Mexico did not go hand-in-hand with the Ferrari’s setup.

Charles Leclerc thinks it can’t get worse than Mexican GP

Heading into the Brazil GP this weekend, the Ferrari driver is hoping to reclaim his P2 position in the standings from Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

The Monegasque driver feels that the team’s performance will get better in Brazil. Speaking to Motorsport Italy, when asked if he thinks the results can get better than the last race, Leclerc said that he cannot imagine a worst result than the Mexican GP.

Ferrari strategy and communication need to improve in the 2023 season

After losing both drivers’ and constructors’ championships to Red Bull early in the 2022 season, Leclerc is now focusing on making a strong return in the 2023 season.

Asked what he thinks needs to be improved for the 2023 campaign, the Ferrari driver said that the improvements need to be made in terms of strategy and communication.

He thinks that the team is improving in terms of time management but there is still work to be done within the team to return to winning ways. Leclerc said that some signs have suggested that the team is moving in the right direction.

