“Michael Schumacher loved this $4.9 Million Ferrari like a baby”– Jean Todt reveals why 7-time world champion loved ‘undefeated F300’

The F300 was a game changer in the destiny of Michael Schumacher and Ferrari as it proved to be pivotal in their journey to dominance.

Ferrari at the turn of the millennium became the most dominant team in F1’s history. The next five years held five years of Ferrari winning all the titles.

Michael Schumacher, the legendary driver and probably the greatest in F1’s history was the key man behind the success. Though, till here, both Schumacher and Ferrari had to make a long journey.

The Maranello-based team had a long drought before they finally won the title. Schumacher joined Ferrari in 1996, and he had to wait for four years before he could lift his first title.

However, in 1998, Ferrari had a crucial season in its pursuit of glory. They built a fierce car in F300, and it won over six races out of 16 back then.

17 Races 🏁

11 Wins 🥇

6 Podiums 🏆#OnThisDay 20 years ago Michael Schumacher sealed his fifth world championship with one of the most dominant seasons of all time 👏#F1 pic.twitter.com/Na4xN652SD — Formula 1 (@F1) July 21, 2022

The season was the penultimate season before Ferrari could taste success yet again. The Ferrari boss back then Jean Todt reveals that Schumacher loved this car like a baby.

“Michael [Schumacher] loved this girl like a baby,” said Todt in a YouTube video by RM Sotheby’s. “The special meaning for him. The noise of the car, I mean it creates so much emotion.”

“Very rare when the Formula 1 car has been winning races and championships. We knew we were starting to be protagonists and to be able to win races.”

F300 made Michael Schumacher believe

The F300 made Schumacher win three back-to-back races that year, and other wins came in Argentina, Hungary and Italy. Therefore, the German race driver at that time realized that success is just a few steps away.

“Michael knew that the team was there. It was just a question of making the necessary next steps, last steps to make sure it will happen,” Todt added.

F300 chassis is on auction

The 1998 Ferrari car’s chassis- 187 is set to be sold at an auction. The car could be sold anywhere in the range of $5-8 million, considering it was driven by Schumacher.

The F300 remained undefeated with the 187 chassis as it won three straight races in Canada, France and Great Britain. After this, 187 were benched for a short period.

But came back with a vengeance for the Italian Grand Prix. After having to start from the middle of the pack due to a grid penalty, Schumacher fought up the order and pushed Mika into a pit strategy error, going on to win the home race in Monza.

So, with this chassis, F300 remained undefeated. The chassis was kept in performative condition by Ferrari even in 1999 and finally got retired in September that year.

