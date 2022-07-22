22-year-old McLaren driver calls Lewis Hamilton his role model

Lando Norris shares his viewpoint toward Lewis Hamilton’s 15-year-long career and the seven times world champion is a role model.

Lando Norris feels lucky to drive in the era competing against his role model and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton. Norris and Hamilton share the same country.

Lewis Hamilton will be driving his 300th race as an F1 driver ahead of the French Grand Prix this Sunday. He has been an inspiration for many young drivers around the globe.

According to Norris, the Briton is well-liked by the F1 paddock. Moreover, he praised Hamilton’s helping nature towards the British and the young drivers with plenty of advice.

Lando Norris feels lucky to be part of the Lewis Hamilton-dominated era

Lando Norris followed Hamilton’s footsteps by joining McLaren back in 2018. Throughout Norris’ journey in F1, Hamilton won plenty of championships and had great fights with Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

He stated: “You always hear the stories of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, and in this period it has been Hamilton”. The Mclaren driver explains that people will keep this era ranking way below the likes of Senna or Schumacher’s.

However, 30 to 50 years down the line, Norris believes will be lucky to have raced in this Hamilton-dominated era. He added: “It is an incredible achievement to have been in the sport for so long, and to have achieved the amount he [Hamilton] has.”

This year I invited these three talented drivers to Silverstone. It’s so important to pay that forward, support young talent, and work to ensure that the future of motorsport is more diverse than the present. Joshua, Myles and Cordell thank you, I’m proud of all of you. pic.twitter.com/Kcd8NZW4y5 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 17, 2022

McLaren driver’s view on Hamilton’s focus on Formula 1

The number 4 driver calls Hamilton a role model due to the latter’s presence on the F1 track as well. He added: “Hamilton has shown you can be a seven-time world champion. Moreover, at the same time go and do other things in his life.”

Hamilton faces criticism for not solely focusing on Formula One. However, as per Norris, people should respect Hamilton for his work outside the track instead.

He concluded by stating: “His [Hamilton] commitment to equality and diversity and actions in attempting to improve both in F1 makes him a role model.”