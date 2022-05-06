“He took his time forever, leaning against the wall looking at his watch, watching his mirror” : When Michael Schumacher pranked Nico Rosberg in washroom

Nico Rosberg recalls a funny restroom tale during his partnership alongside seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in Mercedes.

Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher shared a funny and friendly relationship throughout their partnership with each other. However, there were instances when the seven times world champion would play mind games with Rosberg.

Rosberg acknowledged Schumacher’s competitive mind on race days and nicknamed him ‘Mr. Mind Games’. He described the mind games: “I had Michael Schumacher as my teammate. This guy for three years: Mr Mind Games. He doesn’t even have to think about it, it just comes natural to him. It’s just the way he is.”

The 2016 world champion would eventually claim that these small mind games and incidents would be a significant learning experience. It helped him become mentally more robust and be able to compete with Lewis Hamilton in future.

Nico Rosberg’s restroom incident with Michael Schumacher

The former number six driver recalls a particular incident with Schumacher at the Monaco Grand Prix. As the two geared up for the qualifying session, little did Rosberg know that a psychologically pressurising situation was just around the corner.

Rosberg recalls the restroom incident: “Here at the Monaco grand Prix, there is just one toilet. You can’t go anywhere else. We have to go to the washroom before getting into the car.”

He added: “So he [Michael] got there first. So I was waiting outside while he knew it was me outside. He took his time forever, leaning against the wall looking at his watch, watching his mirror. Left it to the last minute to get out so that he can just get to the car but he knew that I cannot go to the bathroom anymore.”

#OnThisDay in 2010, Michael @schumacher and @nico_rosberg hit the track in Bahrain as @MercedesBenz returned to @F1 as a works team after 55 years. What a journey it’s been! 🙌 #TBT pic.twitter.com/Nx3ZTnarVc — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 14, 2019

The GOAT rushes back to the car

Rosberg had no choice but to use a bucket to get things done outside while feeling agitated. The stress and terror had to have hampered his performance in keeping the Regenmeister at bay.

Schumacher would eventually come out of the restroom prepped up for the qualifying session. Rosberg concludes: “While I’m with my oil bucket, the door opens, Michael chills out, walks out and as soon as he leaves from the corner, he starts walking faster because he knows it’s like two seconds to go.”

Rosberg would eventually conclude these mind games as a joke but on an intense level. Of course, this hampered the German mentally, but he had nothing but respect and admiration for one of the greatest drivers.