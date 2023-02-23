“Michael Schumacher’s Son Should’ve Joined Red Bull”: Former F1 Boss Claims Mick Missed Out on 7-Time World Champion’s Mentorship

June 17, 2005; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michael Schumacher of Scuderia Ferrari Marlboro smiles after the second practice session for the United States Grand Prix on Friday June 17, 2005 at the Indianpolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Jeff Hanisch

Formula 1 is a hyper-competitive sport with not many opportunities for drivers. You could be kicked out of the sport during a season or two of poor performances. And no one knows it better than Michael Schumacher’s Son Mick.

Mick joined Haas in 2021, but after spending two seasons, he was axed from his racing seat. His time at the American-owned team was riddled with a lack of points and crashes.

Meanwhile, Mick’s father, Michael Schumacher, is a 7-time World Champion and regarded by many as one of the greatest drivers of all time. But his father’s legacy and fame could not rescue him, and he finds himself without a seat for the 2023 season.

Michael, however, could not help guide his son due to his poor health following a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013. And former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone believes that had his father been around. Mick would have remained on the grid and possibly with a better team.

Michael Schumacher’s Son Mick could have driven for a better team

While Michael Schumacher’s Son raced in F1, he still recovered from his skiing accident. Michael suffered severe injuries to his head and was in a medically induced coma.

His health status is still a closely guarded secret and has improved significantly. He is being rehabilitated by a group of medical experts and reportedly used to watch Mick’s races on TV with his wife, Corinna.

Michael was the greatest driver of his era. He has won 7 Championships, of which he won 5 titles consecutively with Ferrari between 2000-04. And guidance from a father like Michael would have vastly improved Mick’s record so far in F1.

Ecclestone remarked, “With Michael as a consultant at his side, Mick could have driven for a good team.” Michael’s expertise would have vastly improved Mick’s driving and performance.

Bernie added, “With all his experience, Michael could have given Mick so many insights. He would have shown him the right way, in terms of driving, but also helped him politically.”

Ecclestone: Mick Schumacher was burdened by Michael’s legacy

Besides being Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick exhibited his talent during his junior formula days. Mick won the 2020 F2 Championship and was a part of Ferrari’s Driver Academy.

Ferrari’s relations with Haas allowed him to drive for the team in 2021. But according to Bernie Ecclestone, Mick should have chosen a better team.

He claimed, “He was with the wrong team. Red Bull would have been better for him. They would have cared more for him there and built him up.”

At Haas, he was under constant pressure to deliver results. His constant crashes also amounted to $5 Million for the team. Mick finished 16th in the standings with only 12 points. Nico Hulkenberg, for the 2023 season, replaced him.

Bernie also feels Mick bore the weight of his fathers legacy by carrying the Schumacher last name. He added, “The burden of the name is heavy. Living up to that name is Mick’s biggest problem.”

Mick has joined Mercedes as a reserve driver for the 2023 season. He is still optimistic about returning to the grid in 2024, but the path won’t be accessible, according to Ecclestone. He believes the chances of him finding a seat with a winning team are slim to none.

