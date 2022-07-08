“Whether or not I am here, George Russell will lead them to success”– Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes no more need seven-time world champion to dominate F1 once again

Lewis Hamilton thinks that with George Russell, Mercedes can opt to not rely on the seven-time world champion in the pursuit of dominance.

With Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton gained enormous success- six drivers’ titles, and eight constructors’ ever since he joined the Silver Arrows. His time with Mercedes easily brings him into the argument of the greatest F1 driver of all time.

So apart from having world-class machinery in the last eight years, hiring Hamilton was also a wise decision by the Brackley-based team. However, with the new regulations in 2022, Mercedes hasn’t been able to make a significant impact.

Though, the quality of drivers in the team is brining in consistent returns. George Russell who joined Mercedes in 2022 has finished all races in top-5 except the last one in Silverstone.

Seeing his incredible performances, hamilton thinks that Mercedes is ready to be without the seven-time world champion. he thinks the qualities of his compatriot will ride the Silver Arrows to success.

“I definitely see he has got so much potential in him and he’s in the right place for it as well. I really think that whether or not I am here, he has all the qualities to help take this team forwards into the future & lead them to success,” said Hamilton.

“So I think it has been the right choice by the team. I hope that I can be a part of helping him progress,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton in awe of George Russell

Hamilton thinks that Russell has brought in some great positivity in the team this year. Crucial at a stage, when the team for the first time in long time doesn’t see itself at the top.

“We have worked together incredibly well and George has been super-positive, had a positive impact on the working environment and it has genuinely been a real pleasure to work with him. It has been great to see his success,” said seven-time world champion.

“He has done such a great job, he has got great points for the team and is continuing to improve and it is going to continue to improve for a long time,” he added.

