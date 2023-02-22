Will Mick Schumacher Replace Lance Stroll in F1 Pre-Season Testing? Aston Martin Reveals

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Aston Martin F1 driver have confirmed that Lance Stroll will miss pre-season testing after he suffered a bike accident during training. The nature of the injuries suffered by the 24-year-old are unknown.

Via a press release issued by Aston Martin, Stroll said that he is excited to get back in the car as soon as possible following his recent setback. However, no timeline was provided for when he might return.

With Stroll set to miss F1 pre-season testing, Aston Martin have revealed who will replace him amid reports stating that Mick Schumacher could replace the Canadian.

View this post on Instagram

Will Mick Schumacher replace Lance Stroll in pre-season testing?

Aston Martin have confirmed their driver line-up for pre-season testing later this week, and Mercedes’ reserve driver Mick Schumacher will not take part despite reports claiming that he could.

While there was a possibility that Fernando Alonso could take part in pre-season testing alone, the British outfit have confirmed that the Spaniard would be joined by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich to share the duties for the side.

UPDATE: @FelipeDrugovich will attend the Bahrain test to share driving duties with Fernando Alonso. Felipe is scheduled to drive AMR23 on Thursday morning with Fernando taking over in the afternoon. Schedule for Friday and Saturday to be confirmed.

Drugovich is the only viable option who can take part in pre-season testing for Aston Martin as their other reserve driver, Stoffel Vandoorne, is set to take part in Formula E.

F1 2023 pre-season testing details

F1 pre-season testing will take place from February 23 to 25 in Bahrain. This is a crucial period for teams as it helps them to understand where they stand in terms of performance and other important metrics.

The teams can also use this period to evaluate the car’s reliability and how comfortable is the set-up for their drivers. Since Lance Stroll will miss this crucial period, he could be at a disadvantage when the season gets underway in Bahrain.

The first race weekend of the F1 2023 season will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir from March 3 to 5.

