F1

“Mick Schumacher is not delivering the goods”- Haas eyeing Antonio Giovinazzi as potential replacement for Schumacher

"Mick Schumacher is not delivering the goods"- Haas eyeing Antonio Giovinazzi as potential replacement for Schumacher
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"If something happens to their hair, I will destroy Ferrari": F1 fans devastated after seeing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz stressed after double DNF in Azerbaijan
Next Article
"They're all almost the same": Kapil Dev picks his wicket-keeper choice between Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson
F1 Latest News
"What did Lewis Hamilton ever do to Nicholas Latifi?"- Williams driver tried helping Pierre Gasly defend his position against seven-time World Champion in Baku
“What did Lewis Hamilton ever do to Nicholas Latifi?”- Williams driver tried helping Pierre Gasly defend his position against seven-time World Champion in Baku

Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly were engaged in a battle four P4 at the Azerbaijan…