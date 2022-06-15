“Mick Schumacher is not delivering the goods”- Haas eyeing Antonio Giovinazzi as potential replacement for Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has not had a good season with Haas in 2022 so far, and rumors regarding him getting replaced have now surfaced.

Schumacher had a good 2021 in spite of him and Haas not earning a single point throughout the year. His teammate in his rookie season was Nikita Mazepin, and he convincingly outperformed the Russian driver.

Ahead of the current campaign, Mazepin was axed from the team and former driver Kevin Magnussen joined Haas as Schumacher’s teammate. The Dane has had a strong return to the sport, having earned 15 points after eight rounds.

Schumacher on the other hand is yet to open his account and has not matched Magnussen in terms of performance. This has worried fans of the young German, as rumors regarding Haas eyeing a potential replacement surfaced.

One of the most talented drivers, Oscar Piastri is without a seat as of now. The 2021 F2 Champion is acting as Alpine’s reserve driver but is heavily linked to an F1 seat for the upcoming campaign. Some F1 fans wondered if Piastri will be considered for the Haas seat if Schumacher continues to underperform.

Ferrari have a huge say in keeping Mick Schumacher at Haas

Ferrari and Haas have a close working relationship, with the former supplying engines to them. As a result, they hold some influence over who gets the second Haas seat, and Ferrari academy star Schumacher got the nod back in 2021.

However, if the 23-year old does not find form soon, Haas may be forced to look for an alternative. Ferrari’s influence over Haas’ second seat may play a role in their hunt for a new driver, according to F1 journalist Joe Saward. He stated that Haas feel Schumacher is not “delivering the goods”.

Saward said at that Piastri is increasingly likely to join the Williams outfit. Haas meanwhile will be considering signing Ferrari’s current reserve and former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi. The Italian lost his seat in F1 at the end of 2021, but his ties to the Maranello based outfit may bring him back to the sport once again.

After a horror 2021 season, Haas have made some strides this campaign. They’ve earned 15 points so far, but lately have shown some signs of weakness.

