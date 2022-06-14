“You can’t just wake up and be Lewis Hamilton”– F1 fans divided over whether Ferrari can pull of Mercedes 2021 strategy

F1 fans are divided about whether Charles Leclerc can replicate Lewis Hamilton pulling off Mercedes’ 2021 strategy against Red Bull.

The 2022 season hinted toward an intense series of battles between Ferrari and Red Bull for the title. However, the Maranello-based team seems to be slipping down in the competition.

Therefore, Formu1a.uno reported that Ferrari can adopt the approach Mercedes used in 2021. Last year, the Silver Arrows used a huge pool of engines and took several grid penalties.

But that was not a concern for them, as Lewis Hamilton crushed his every opponent to win the races. With that Mercedes managed to win the constructors’ title last year.

🚨| Ferrari may look to emulate Mercedes’ strategy last season with PUs, where Hamilton took 5 ICEs, and Bottas 6. Mercedes had decided to take engine penalties, but extract maximum performance from each PU, which helped with overtaking (as we saw with HAM in Brazil). — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) June 13, 2022

Ferrari is currently 80 points behind Red Bull in the standings, and with 14 races to go, several things can change in the way. Therefore, Ferrari should take a call now.

F1 fans divided over Charles Leclerc emulating Lewis Hamilton

One of the key factors behind Mercedes’ successful approach was one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport- Hamilton. The consistency and ability to deliver under maximum pressure made Mercedes level against Red Bull last year.

On the other hand, Ferrari does have capable drivers in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. However, the two are yet to show perseverance and the ability to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

Therefore many F1 fans think that Leclerc, who is assumingly spearheading Ferrari’s campaign this year, can’t replicate Hamilton against Max Verstappen.

this is not a dig at Charles but like… come up with your own time or something. You can’t just wake up and be Lewis Hamilton 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 love tho! — deni (@fiagirly) June 13, 2022

Only thing is that Charles LeClerc isn’t Lewis Hamilton https://t.co/i3sbG0RDGl — Vex (@vexrnn) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, there are a few fans, who certainly think Leclerc has the talent to make Ferrari level against Red Bull with the same strategy. In the end, only time will tell, who can do what.

I’m a hamilton fan but you guys are getting as toxic as some max fans. Yes, Hamilton is arguably the best driver in history but why wouldn’t Leclerc match Hamilton’s performance in brazil gp 2021 for exemple ? Hamilton is not the first driver that won from back of the grid — Reda (@RLotfi99) June 13, 2022

