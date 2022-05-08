“Mick Schumacher probably taken himself off Sebastian Vettel’s Christmas card list”– F1 fans in horror as godson retires four-time world champion with collision

Mick Schumacher spoils the party for Sebastian Vettel after crashing into his godfather and retiring him from a scoring race.

Sebastian Vettel was in a good position to score at least two points from the race after starting the race from the pitlane. But the party was soon spoilt by his own godson Mick Schumacher.

In the final few laps of the race, the German race driver smashed his car into his compatriot. The four-time world champion instantly went airborne and went out of the track limits.

At that moment, it was race over for Vettel, and he went into the pitlane. On the other hand, even Schumacher was heading towards his first race points in his career, which are much awaited.

But this collision buried those chances. Nevertheless, for Aston Martin, the points were really crucial as their season started on an underwhelming note. Thus, a heated reaction by Vettel on the radio was warranted.

Also read: F1 fans saw chance for Charles Leclerc for Miami win after Lando Norris crash

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher: What did the fans say?

As everyone knows, Vettel plays an idol figure for Schumacher. Many have even asked whether the four-time world champion would mentor the young race driver in F1. In response, Vettel always said yes.

Many times both drivers have shared some heartfelt moments. But whether this crash would change? That’s the question being asked by the fans.

Sebastian vettel when he sees Mick Schumacher after the race #WTF1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/G4ekgAqWnW — Thomas Woolston (@TommyTangoo) May 8, 2022

Seb & Mick haven‘t seen each other yet.

Seb said he didn‘t expect Mick there, and once he did, it was too late. He said he has to look at the incident again. “I’m sorry we’re both out.”#MiamiGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 8, 2022

Oh, what a bummer for Mick Schumacher. Looked like he was in position to score points and then collides with his mentor Sebastian Vettel. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 8, 2022

PARTNERS IN CRIME!

Mick Schumacher bumped into Sebastian Vettel. #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/fLLc4i2VsO — F1 Community Feed #MiamiGP (@feed_f1) May 8, 2022

In the end, the FIA decided that no action for the incident is necessary. And Schumacher had to face no consequences for the collision.

Also read: Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle mistakes future NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero with Patrick Mahomes at the Miami GP